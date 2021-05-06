Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) is chased by Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) and Matthew Highmore (15) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl (29) is chased by Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) and Matthew Highmore (15) during second-period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, May 6, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Hamonic’s Gordie Howe hat trick lifts Canucks to 6-3 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps six-game losing skid

Travis Hamonic had a goal and an assist Thursday, helping the visiting Vancouver Canucks snap a six-game losing skid with a decisive 6-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.

Hamonic also dropped the gloves with Alex Chiasson in the second period to register a Gordie Howe hat trick. Nils Hoglander and Jayce Hawryluk each scored and notched a helper for Vancouver (20-25-3), while Jack Rathbone, Tyler Graovac and Brock Boeser all added goals.

Leon Draisaitl found the back of the net twice for Edmonton (32-17-2), Jesse Puljujarvi scored and Connor McDavid added three assists.

The Oilers outshot the Canucks 42-27 but Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko kept his side in the game, making 39 saves, including a stop on a McDavid penalty shot.

Mikko Koskinen was pulled from Edmonton’s crease midway through the first period after allowing four goals on four shots. Mike Smith stopped 21-of-23 in relief and registered an assist on Draisaitl’s first goal.

Boeser’s sealed the score at 6-3 with less than five minutes left on the game clock. Vancouver’s leading scorer unleashed a rocket that sailed between Smith and the post. It was his 20th goal of the year.

The Oilers were down 5-2 heading into the final frame Thursday but refused to relent. Draisaitl finally beat Demko 12:55 into third with a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle, his second of the night and 28th goal of the season.

McDavid tallied his third assist on the play. He continues to lead the NHL in scoring with 96 points (31 goals, 65 assists) in the pandemic-condensed campaign.

Moments before Draisaitl scored, McDavid was awarded a penalty shot after Vancouver defenceman Tylre Myers slashed him from behind on a breakaway.

The Oilers captain wove his way in and flipped a shot on net from in tight, but Demko stretched out to make the pad stop.

The Canucks held a 4-2 lead heading into the second and Graovac widened the cushion 9:42 into the period. His sharp-angle shot from the goal line ticked off the back of Smith’s helmet and in over the netminder’s shoulder.

It was Graovac’s first goal since Nov. 30, 2019 when the Canucks downed the Oilers 5-2.

Moments before, Hamonic hit Chiasson near centre ice and the Edmonton forward took issue with the play, prompting the pair to drop the gloves. After a quick skirmish, both headed to the box to serve out five-minute majors for fighting.

Much of the action came in the first period of Thursday’s game with six goals across the frame.

Hoglander opened the scoring just 31 seconds in.

The Swedish rookie got around Puljujarvi and blasted a shot past Koskinen from the left face-off circle for his 10th goal of the year.

Rathbone added to the tally 4:43 into the first. A shot from Hawryluk was blocked in front of the net and Rathbone picked up the puck in the slot, sending a wrist shot over Koskinen’s glove for his first NHL goal in his second game.

Vancouver went up 3-0 just 50 seconds later when Hamonic bounced a puck in off Koskinen’s shoulder.

It was the veteran defenceman’s first goal of the year and his first in a Canucks jersey.

Koskinen was chased 12:22 into the opening frame after Hawryluk sent a shot through his legs, building Vancouver’s lead to 4-0.

The Canucks netminder responded by smashing his stick on the goal post until it snapped.

READ MORE: Draisaitl, McDavid dominant as Oilers down beleaguered Canucks 4-1

Edmonton got on the board with a power-play strike 16:41 into the first after Graovac was called for high sticking.

Smith sent the puck up the ice to McDavid on a Canucks change. The Oilers captain left a drop pass for Draisaitl and he blasted a shot under Demko’s stick to make it 4-1.

Edmonton has the top power play in the NHL, capitalizing on 27.2 per cent of its chances this season.

The Oilers were 2 for 5 with the man advantage on Thursday. The Canucks went 0 for 4 on the power play.

Puljujarvi cut Vancouver’s lead to 4-2 before the end of the first, sending a shot in off the far post for his 14th goal of the year.

The Oilers still hold a 5-3 edge over the Canucks in the 10-game series. The next round will go Saturday in Edmonton.

NOTES: The result snapped a three-game win streak for Edmonton. The Oilers beat the Canucks 4-1 on Tuesday. … Edmonton forward Patrick Russell played his first game since March 13.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

The Canadian Press

CanuckshockeyNHLVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey, survey finds

Just Posted

Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges all the empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist which is an independent pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, on Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C.’s 1st vaccine-induced blood clot case detected in Interior Health

Interior Health also recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19

Before the pandemic, Rebecca Martin said she felt like the world was her oyster, but in the spring of 2020 the oyster snapped shut. According to Revelstoke’s Well-being survey results, the pandemic has been particularly hard on young people. (Contributed)
I ❤️ Revy: ‘Any sense of future and freedom I had was lost’

Revelstoke survey says youth age 18-25 were most impacted by COVID-19 restrictions

File
Court awards $150K to car crash victim near Revelstoke

The incident occurred in 2015 during a snowstorm on Highway 1

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Kentucky has more bourbon than people

Your morning start for Thursday, May 6, 2021

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke dropped by one, compared to last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
COVID-19 holds steady in Revelstoke as vaccinations inch up

Data from April 25 to May 1

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

The Primary Urgent Care Centre on Martin Street officially opened on March 31, 2021. (Brennan Phillips)
Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District reverses funding decision on care centre

Approval now granted to fund $1 million for Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Penticton

Motorists breaking travel rules can be fined $230 for failing to follow instructions or $575 if the reason for travel violates the essential travel health order, at this Highway 3 check area near Manning Park. Photo RCMP
RCMP begin checking drivers on BC highways

Four check points are set up Thursday May 6 around the province

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Starting Tuesday, May 11, B.C. adults born in 1981 and earlier will be able to register for a vaccine dose. (Haley Ritchie/Black Press Media)
BC adults 40+ eligible to book COVID-19 vaccinations next week

Starting Tuesday, people born in 1981 and earlier will be able to schedule their inoculation against the virus

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
New temporary outdoor shelter in Kelowna opens

The new area on Richter Street and Weddell Place replaces the Baillie Avenue site

Parks Canada and Tla-o-qui-aht Tribal Parks dig the washed up Princess M out from sand along the south shore of the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Rescue attempt costs man his boat off Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Coast Guard response questioned after volunteer responder’s speedboat capsizes in heavy swells

Al Kowalko shows off the province’s first electric school bus, running kids to three elementary and two secondary schools on the West Shore. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
B.C.’s first electric school bus making the rounds in Victoria suburbs

No emissions, no fuel costs and less maintenance will offset the $750K upfront expense

Road sign on Highway 1 west of Hope warns drivers of COVID-19 essential travel road checks on the highways into the B.C. Interior. (Jessica Peters/Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. residents want travel checks at Alberta border, MLA says

Police road checks in place at highways out of Vancouver area

Most Read