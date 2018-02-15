Down 2-0 in the first period on Feb. 10, Sicamous Eagles goalie Koltin Dodge denies Chase Heat’s Gavin Mattey on the back-hand shot with a blocker save. (Rick Koch photo)

Heat players and volunteers honoured

Annual Chase Heat Annual Awards Banquet gives two awards for MVP

  • Feb. 15, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

SCOTT KOCH

CONTRIBUTOR

It was an evening for accolades.

Sunday night, the Feb. 11, the Chase Heat Annual Awards Banquet was held at the Adams Lake Conference Centre.

The evening commenced with a succulent chicken and pasta dinner complete with delicious desserts from the kitchen of Colleen Patterson.

The players were introduced in their fire-red jerseys to the applause of 180 in attendance.

After dinner, guest speaker Dave Chyzowski from the Kamloops Blazers provided stories from his hockey history as well as a message regarding the day-to-day commitment it requires to excel at the junior level. The lessons learned and the commitment it takes to be successful carry over into success in life later on – when the best times are over. The lifelong friendships of fellow players over the years from far-off places is another incredible bonus.

The first award of the event, the Rhonda Kenoras Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Jane Herman. Her “Never Quit” attitude to life sets the example for all the Heater volunteers to follow, and she is always up for a challenge, including some less than desirable tasks and duties.

Director of Player Development/Head Coach Brad Fox noted that all the players deserved awards for their dedication to the team and its goals. The lucky winners who just nudged ahead of their peers were:

Most Valuable Player (tie): Kolten Moore and Zachary Fournier

Top Defenceman: Pat Brady

Top Scholastic: Jackson Marshall

Rookie of the Year: Colton Nikiforuk

Most Improved: Gavin Mattey

Most Dedicated: Cam Watson

Most Sportsmanlike: Kaden Black

Unsung Hero: Jackson Marshall

Warrior of the Year: Brett Alexander

Game Star: Zachary Fournier

Fan Favourite: Pat Brady.

The 20-year-old graduating players – Zachary Fournier, Kolten Moore, Pat Brady, Grady Musgrave and Darion Nordick were then presented with a special Heat tote bag with name, number and team logo on it, a golf shirt, a framed action photo and their game-worn red jersey.

The evening wrapped up with an excellent video provided by the season-long photography of Andrea Stelter.

The captains, Musgrave, Moore, Fournier and Brady, gave a heartfelt thank you to one and all for making the Chase Heat and the community a first-class experience.

Previous story
Veteran Olympic camera operator: been there, done that, and loving every minute
Next story
Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies to face Kamloops Storm in first round of KIJHL playoffs

First two games to take place at the Forum on Feb. 23 and 24

Revelstoke Acrobats flip onto podium at first event of the season

Athletes win three gold and two bronze medals in Burnaby

Layoffs at Global Okanagan’s local news team

Global News has cut nearly 80 media jobs across Canada, and four of those jobs are in the Okanagan.

Glimpses of the Past

From a man getting lost in the woods in 1918 to avalanche concerns along the highway in 1988

Fire department honours Wade Gillespie for 30 years of service

Gillespie says it really wasn’t a big deal - his service was just one small way he could give back

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Suspicious fire at notorious Kamloops house

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspicious blaze at a North Shore home

Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Mother of another alleged victim of Codie Hindle speak about an investigation in 2011

New NEB approvals for Trans Mountain pipeline to begin Burnaby tunnel work

Construction can now begin on a tunnel entrance in Burnaby

Legal marijuana won’t hit shelves before August

Senators agree to hold a final vote by June 7 on the legislation

Column: Nocking arrow with anticipation

By James Murray, Observer contributor I waited three long days for it… Continue reading

Mountie believed to have posted to Facebook saying Colten Boushie ‘got what he deserved’

Police conduct internal probe after comment about Indigenous man shot dead on Saskatchewan farm

Report paves the way for ride-hailing in B.C.

Committee makes 32 recommendations

Most Read