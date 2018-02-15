Heat players and volunteers honoured

Down 2-0 in the first period on Feb. 10, Sicamous Eagles goalie Koltin Dodge denies Chase Heat’s Gavin Mattey on the back-hand shot with a blocker save. (Rick Koch photo)

SCOTT KOCH

CONTRIBUTOR

It was an evening for accolades.

Sunday night, the Feb. 11, the Chase Heat Annual Awards Banquet was held at the Adams Lake Conference Centre.

The evening commenced with a succulent chicken and pasta dinner complete with delicious desserts from the kitchen of Colleen Patterson.

The players were introduced in their fire-red jerseys to the applause of 180 in attendance.

After dinner, guest speaker Dave Chyzowski from the Kamloops Blazers provided stories from his hockey history as well as a message regarding the day-to-day commitment it requires to excel at the junior level. The lessons learned and the commitment it takes to be successful carry over into success in life later on – when the best times are over. The lifelong friendships of fellow players over the years from far-off places is another incredible bonus.

The first award of the event, the Rhonda Kenoras Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Jane Herman. Her “Never Quit” attitude to life sets the example for all the Heater volunteers to follow, and she is always up for a challenge, including some less than desirable tasks and duties.

Director of Player Development/Head Coach Brad Fox noted that all the players deserved awards for their dedication to the team and its goals. The lucky winners who just nudged ahead of their peers were:

Most Valuable Player (tie): Kolten Moore and Zachary Fournier

Top Defenceman: Pat Brady

Top Scholastic: Jackson Marshall

Rookie of the Year: Colton Nikiforuk

Most Improved: Gavin Mattey

Most Dedicated: Cam Watson

Most Sportsmanlike: Kaden Black

Unsung Hero: Jackson Marshall

Warrior of the Year: Brett Alexander

Game Star: Zachary Fournier

Fan Favourite: Pat Brady.

The 20-year-old graduating players – Zachary Fournier, Kolten Moore, Pat Brady, Grady Musgrave and Darion Nordick were then presented with a special Heat tote bag with name, number and team logo on it, a golf shirt, a framed action photo and their game-worn red jersey.

The evening wrapped up with an excellent video provided by the season-long photography of Andrea Stelter.

The captains, Musgrave, Moore, Fournier and Brady, gave a heartfelt thank you to one and all for making the Chase Heat and the community a first-class experience.