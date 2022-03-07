Heavy lies the crown: Views from the King and Queen of the Mountain event

Ski and snowboard lovers took in a spectacle last weekend at the King & Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.
More than 60 riders competed over two days on the mountain in the annual freeride and slopestyle contest. The two-day event let riders show their best tricks and skills.
Day one of the event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 5, with events in Women’s Snowboard, Women’s Ski, Men’s Snowboard, Men’s Ski. Day two took place on Sunday (March 6) at the Terrain Park.
Scores from both days were combined to award the top riders with a variety of prizes.
