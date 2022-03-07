Heavy lies the crown: Views from the King and Queen of the Mountain event

Shredding powder at day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz) Day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz) Riding under the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Felix Gerz) Getting some air on day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz) The view from the Stoke Chair. (Photo by Felix Gerz) Getting some air on day one of the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz) Riding SWF at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Felix Gerz) A crowd cheering on the competitors at the King and Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Mar. 5. (Photo by Felix Gerz) The total scores from the King and Queen of the Mountain event at the Revelstoke Mountain Resort. Scores were combined over the two-day event to determine the winner. (Kate Roberts/Event Organizer at Revelstoke Mountain Resort)

Ski and snowboard lovers took in a spectacle last weekend at the King & Queen of the Mountain event at Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

More than 60 riders competed over two days on the mountain in the annual freeride and slopestyle contest. The two-day event let riders show their best tricks and skills.

Day one of the event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 5, with events in Women’s Snowboard, Women’s Ski, Men’s Snowboard, Men’s Ski. Day two took place on Sunday (March 6) at the Terrain Park.

Scores from both days were combined to award the top riders with a variety of prizes.

