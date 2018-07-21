Here’s what you need to know about Day 2 at the BC Games

Day two of competition at the BC Summer Games was off to an early start in the Cowichan Valley, with most of the 18 events set to end with medals later today.
For a full schedule of events across the region, click here.
From equestrian to volleyball to swimming, all 18 events in full swing here in the Cowichan Valley
A Saturday morning look at the major wildfires impact the Okanagan and Similkameen.
Barbara Maye Special to the Review Stone Carving and Revelstoke have a…
Since the lightning storm on Tuesday there have been three fires on…
The Revelstoke Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment is continuing to ask for…
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issues evac alerts for properties in Area F.
Songstress seems struck by the natural beauty of the Okanagan
An unlikely encounter in the rural community of Likely, near Williams Lake
Demonstrators at Camp Cloud in Burnaby say they won’t leave, but will meet with city officials
The man, who built a shelter at a Saanich park, says homeless people are unfairly targeted
The guard was traded to the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green
Essential service designation, tax deferrals should be on the table for ranchers
David Andison said to let smaller fires go, to create pockets in the landscape for new forests
A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley
The swim will take a full day, meaning Susan Simmons will be swimming in the black of night
On the men’s side, Canada was eliminated in the round of 16 as they were shut out by Argentina 28-0
