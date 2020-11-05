The Grizzlies playing in their home arena Revelstoke Forum. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Hockey returns to Revelstoke

Watch online, fans won’t be allowed at the rink

The first Grizzly’s home game since March is scheduled for Nov. 14.

“We’re pretty excited to be playing again,” said Ryan Parent, general manager.

The team won the provincial championship in 2019 and it looked like they were heading in the same direction this spring with 39 wins and only six loses.

However, the season was abruptly stopped by the pandemic on March 13.

READ MORE: A season cut short: ‘The community will find a way to move forward’

The Grizzlies will play 30 games in the regular season, with the first 12 games of the season against the Sicamous Eagles and the Golden Rockets in a newly developed cohort schedule. The system was designed to minimize exposure between teams in the league to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After a two week break in December, the teams will play a different cohort. The regular season runs to Feb. 27 and the playoffs will begin in March.

The games will stream live on HockeyTV. At the moment no fans will be allowed in the arena during the games. However, Parent hopes that will change.

Alberta is allowing a maximum of 100 spectators in some arenas.

Parent said while the team is funded primarily through sponsorship and spectators, this year’s budget has shrivelled to one tenth of last years.

“Our current sponsors are keeping hockey alive.”

READ MORE: Revelstoke Grizzlies need homes for players

The team is following strict COVID-19 protocols, such as daily temperature checks. When players first arrived in Revelstoke, each got a COVID-19 test to ensure they did not have the virus.

Raymond Speerbrecker is this year’s team captain, with Brenden Vulcano, Kole Christensson, Cash Sawchyn and Cole Berg as alternates.

