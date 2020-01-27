Hope Curling Club set to welcome provincial championship in February

Field for mixed doubles B.C. tournament almost filled, two berths left to fill

Mixed Doubles teams from across B.C. have booked their ticket to the BC Championship in Hope.

The 2020 BC Mixed Doubles Curling Championship takes place at Hope Curling Club from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1.

The fast-paced version of the game features one male and one female curler and the game is played over eight ends (instead of the usual 10). Mixed Doubles curling debuted at the Pyeongchang Olympics and is due to be in Beijing in 2022.

The BC championship in Hope will be a 16-team competition. Playdowns over the Jan. 18-19 weekend saw 14 teams qualify, with two more berths yet to be determined.

Teams from Tunnel Town (Tsawwassen), Vancouver, Chilliwack, Golden Ears (Maple Ridge), Royal City (New Westminster), Delta Thistle, Abbotsford, Nelson, Kelowna, Victoria, Campbell River and Prince George have all booked their tickets.

READ MORE: Chilliwack curlers chase provincial championships

Jessica McWilliams, from Hope Curling Club said: “We look forward to welcoming all the teams to Hope Curling Club. This will be a fun, social event with some great competition.”

In this format each team has only six stones and one of those stones from each team is prepositioned on the centre line before every end of play. One player delivers the first and last stones of the end while the other player throws the second, third and fourth stones. If they choose to, the two players may swap positions from one end to the next. Both team members are also allowed to sweep.

The winner of this event will go on to represent BC at the national mixed doubles competition.

BC curlers Tyler Tardi and Dezaray Hawes have already qualified for nationals through the Curling Canada NextGen Mixed Doubles event that took place at the Canada Cup in Leduc, Alberta, during the last week of November.

The Canada Inns Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship will take place in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba from Mar. 17-22, 2020.

The final playdown event for the remaining two berths will take place at Hope Curling Club from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Visit http://bot.curlbc.ca//web/Comp?compid=3187 for livescoring from that event.

READ MORE: Room for everyone at the Hope Curling Club

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

news@hopestandard.com

@CHWKcommunity

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.