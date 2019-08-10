Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys competing at the BC Amateur Championships at Big Sky Golf and Country Club in Pemberton, B.C., on July 12. (Brad Ziemer - Twitter)

Humphreys misses cut, brushes it off before next challenge

14-year-old Cooper Humphreys looks to bounce back at Junior championships

Learning to bounce back after a loss takes time and determination for athletes in all sports.

For Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys, that’s exactly what is needed after the 14-year-old missed the cut at the 115th Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship that concluded earlier this week.

“The courses were tough and very nice, but I was very disappointed with how I played,” said Humphreys.

“Overall though, it was a good experience.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Skating Club wins 4 medals at Wild Rose Invitational

READ MORE: Eliminated from playoffs, Falcons return for final series of season

But Humphreys has little time to shake off the undesirable finish before his next championship test starts only a few days after missing the cut at Glen Arbour Golf Course in Nova Scotia.

The Canadian Junior Boys Championships start Aug. 11 at Covered Bridge Golf and Country Club in New Brunswick. Humphreys will put his skills to the test against 156 junior golfers from 10 provinces.

The 81st annual tournament has been a milestone in numerous professional and amateur careers from Canadian golfers including Doug Silverberg and George Knudson (members of the Canadian Golf Hall of Fame).

“Covered Bridge Golf & Country Club will be a great platform to showcase the talents of Canada’s best junior golfers,” said tournament director Akash Patel.

READ MORE: 14-year-old Kelowna golfer making pro push

Humphreys recently grabbed a third-place finish at the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Pemberton, B.C. in early July.

He’ll look to return to that form ahead of tee-off on Sunday at Covered Bridge.

