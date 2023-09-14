Rock the Blocs on Sept 9 and 10, 2023. (Jonty Pearson/Kelowna Bouldering Association)

Rock the Blocs on Sept 9 and 10, 2023. (Jonty Pearson/Kelowna Bouldering Association)

Hundreds spent their weekend frolicking the Kelowna Boulderfields

The Rock the Blocs weekend long climbing event was a success

Boulders got rocked up at the Kelowna Boulderfields over the weekend during the Rock the Blocs outdoor climbing festival.

“This was our ninth time running the event, and the turnout was phenomenal, making the event all that we hoped it could be,” said Jonty Pearson with the Kelowna Bouldering Association.

A whopping 305 climbers gathered at the remote spot on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a weekend of fun and sunshine.

There were climbing competitions, fun challenges, music, gear and swag giveaways from donors, and good vibes all day. There were a total of 164 athletes taking part in eight categories of competitions.

“The atmosphere was electric in the evening when spectators came to watch climbers tackle a local test piece illuminated with floodlights and headlamps,” said Pearson.

Many of the attendees camped overnight and climbed again on Sunday, Sept. 10.

On the second day of the event, multiple clinics were offered, including, the popular Queer Intro to Bouldering, Women’s Bouldering, Intro to Bouldering, Bouldering Development, and Boulderfields 201 clinics.

The Rock the Blocs weekend event raised more than $4,000 for the Okanagan Bouldering Society, which works to get people involved in the sport and keep climbing locations pristine.

To view photos and video of the event, visit the Kelowna Capital News TikTok page, or on Instagram @okanaganboulderingsociety.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of Kelownarock climbing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon’s Pospisil paces Canada to upset over Italians in Davis Cup

Just Posted

The group of volunteers in front of a fire engine on Sept. 22. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Emergency Services Food Drive brings in over 9000 lbs of donated goods

(File photo)
Young girl approached by stranger in Revelstoke

The red areas on this map represent areas of British Columbia under Drought Level 4 conditions, while the dark red areas are under Drought Level 5, the most severe condditions in the province. (British Columbia Drought Information Portal)
Severe drought conditions expand in British Columbia

A group of riders make their way across the Big Eddy bridge at the Revy 50 enduro race on Sunday (Sept. 10). (Cody Shimizu)
Results are in for both Revelstoke enduro events last weekend