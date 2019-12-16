Ice brawl at Grizzlies game after hit from behind

They beat 100 Mile House 9-0

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

Last Saturday night at the Revelstoke Forum was the best hockey crowd of the season so far.

The first period saw several fights almost break out but no scoring till under a minute left, when Nathan Cohen-Wallis broke the 0-0 tie assisted by Finn Withey and Cash Sawchyn.

To celebrate Revelstoke scoring the first goal fans showered the Grizzlies with socks, for the annual sock toss, all of which will be donated to Community Connections.

In period two Revelstoke was dominating till they took an ill advised boarding penalty, hitting a 100 Mile player from behind.

It was four on four play when Revelstoke doubled their goal total, Aiden (Bo) Cornell scored with help from John Lee and Withey notching his second assist of the evening.

Midway through the second period the Wranglers played with a sense of urgency that didn’t pay off.

At 9:58 a 100 Mile player came up behind Cash Sawchyn and hit him on the head and into the boards, knocking his helmet off.

His teammates immediately came to his defence, with every player on the ice fighting and the referees desperately trying to break it up.

Khale Skinner was suspended from the game for the hit. Sawchyn was assisted off the ice by his teammates and didn’t return to the game.

Brandon Kasdorf scored 30 seconds into the power play, then seconds later Jake Huculak put another puck in the net assisted by Matt Cadden and Cole Golden.

READ MORE: Grizzlies’ goalie name KIJHL star of the week

Shortly after the Grizzlies scored another by Golden, unassisted.

At this point the game seemed out of reach for 100 Mile unless they could start scoring, but they kept getting penalties.

The sixth goal of the night by Revelstoke was backhanded into the net with only a few minutes left in the second period for his second of the game by Huculak assisted by Kasdorf and Rider McCallum.

In the third period the Grizzlies came out wheeling with no sign of slowing down, they added two more goals with Withey getting his first of the night assisted by Cadden and Golden.

Cody Flann got the next one assisted by Golden.

100 Mile pushed for their first puck in the net of the evening could not get any solid shots, with the Grizzlies blocking shots left and right.

The Grizzlies scored one more toward the end of the game by Cole Berg getting assists from Cohen-Wallis and Huculak.

A few different players such as Cole Golden and Jake Huculak could have earned the number one star of the evening but it was awarded to Brandon Kasdorf, his unrelenting effort was key all game not just for points but defensive play as well.

 

Fans sing Hey Baby, by Bruce Channel, to celebrate a goal. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Grizzlies vs. Wranglers game on Dec. 14 was rough, with six penalties in the first period and 15 in the second, including two game misconducts, one for Grizzlies Aiden Cornell and one for Khale Skinner. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Most Read