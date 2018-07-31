International riders challenged to Revelstoke terrain for Singletrack 6 race

Riders depart from the starting line at Grizzly Plaza for the fourth stage of the TransRockies Singletrack 6 race. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke played host to the 2018 Singletrack 6 mountain bike race on Tuesday, challenging riders to routes on Mount MacPherson as part of the six stage race.

Around 150 riders from 18 different countries departed from Grizzly Plaza just after 9 a.m. on July 30 for the annual race, which sees mountain bikers of varying expertise levels tackle terrain in four locations over six days.

President of the TransRockies Race Series, Aaron McConnell, says the intention of the race is to showcase the area’s most exciting rides to international riders.

“We just try to highlight the best mountain biking communities in the region and show the riders the best trails so if they’ve never been to this part of the world before, they can experience the best rides in a fully supported environment,” explains McConnell. “It makes it really fun and really interesting for the riders. Whether they’re recreational riders or a pro racer, it’s still really interesting to see the different routes.”

Riders returned to the city at Begbie View Elementary for the conclusion of the stage. Top overall spot for the stage went to Justin Lindine, who completed the race with a time of 1:44:55.

2018 marks the second time Singletrack 6 has utilized the Mount MacPherson trail network as a stage, first visiting the city in the inaugural race back in 2014 as the final stop.

Revelstoke is the fourth stage of the event, following three days in Golden and preceding a stop in Kalamalka Provincial Park in Vernon on Wednesday and the final stage at Silver Star Mountain Resort on Thursday.

The stop in Revelstoke was offered in partnership with the local Revelstoke Cycling Association.

For more information on the annual event, visit http://singletrack6.com/

