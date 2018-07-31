Riders depart from the starting line at Grizzly Plaza for the fourth stage of the TransRockies Singletrack 6 race. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

International riders challenged to Revelstoke terrain for Singletrack 6 race

Revelstoke played host to the 2018 Singletrack 6 mountain bike race on Tuesday, challenging riders to routes on Mount MacPherson as part of the six stage race.

Around 150 riders from 18 different countries departed from Grizzly Plaza just after 9 a.m. on July 30 for the annual race, which sees mountain bikers of varying expertise levels tackle terrain in four locations over six days.

President of the TransRockies Race Series, Aaron McConnell, says the intention of the race is to showcase the area’s most exciting rides to international riders.

“We just try to highlight the best mountain biking communities in the region and show the riders the best trails so if they’ve never been to this part of the world before, they can experience the best rides in a fully supported environment,” explains McConnell. “It makes it really fun and really interesting for the riders. Whether they’re recreational riders or a pro racer, it’s still really interesting to see the different routes.”

Riders returned to the city at Begbie View Elementary for the conclusion of the stage. Top overall spot for the stage went to Justin Lindine, who completed the race with a time of 1:44:55.

2018 marks the second time Singletrack 6 has utilized the Mount MacPherson trail network as a stage, first visiting the city in the inaugural race back in 2014 as the final stop.

RELATED: Revelstoke named final stop for new Singletrack 6 bike race

Revelstoke is the fourth stage of the event, following three days in Golden and preceding a stop in Kalamalka Provincial Park in Vernon on Wednesday and the final stage at Silver Star Mountain Resort on Thursday.

The stop in Revelstoke was offered in partnership with the local Revelstoke Cycling Association.

For more information on the annual event, visit http://singletrack6.com/

@NathanKunz1
nathan.kunz@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Johnny Manziel to make CFL debut on Friday

Just Posted

Revelstoke film maker pitches documentary on Storyhive

Agathe Bernard’s documentary will look at the affects of the flooding of the Columbia River Valley

International riders challenged to Revelstoke terrain for Singletrack 6 race

Revelstoke played host to the 2018 Singletrack 6 mountain bike race on… Continue reading

Small fire burning off highway west of Revelstoke

BC Wildfire Service have reported a fire burning west of Revelstoke off… Continue reading

Revelstoke Art Gallery joins the annual Columbia Basin Culture Tour

Explore artists’ studios, museums, art galleries and heritage sites during the Columbia… Continue reading

Catching dreams with Revelstoke’s Nikara Bekolay

Nikara Bekolay was driving around B.C. in the summer of 2015 sleeping… Continue reading

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Gangster involved in international hit found dead in B.C. blueberry field in 2016

Two years after killing, reporter Kim Bolan unearths saga of local drug dealers recruited to Dubai

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Most Read