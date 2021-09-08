IOC suspends North Korea from Beijing Olympics for Tokyo no-show

Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted

North Korea was formally suspended from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics by the IOC on Wednesday as punishment for refusing to send a team to the Tokyo Games citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the North Korean national Olympic body will also now forfeit money it was due from previous Olympics. The unspecified amount — potentially millions of dollars — had been withheld because of international sanctions.

Individual athletes from North Korea who qualify to compete in Beijing could still be accepted by a separate decision in the future, Bach said.

The suspension marks a steep drop in North Korea’s Olympic status since the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, where the International Olympic Committee tried to aid a diplomatic breakthrough.

Athletes from the Korean neighbors marched together in the opening ceremony at Pyeongchang and joined together in a women’s ice hockey team.

North Korea withdrew its team in April from the Tokyo Olympics citing a need to protect athletes from the “world public health crisis caused by COVID-19.”

“They were violating the Olympic Charter and did not fulfill their obligation as stated in the Olympic Charter to participate,” Bach said at a news conference after an IOC executive board meeting.

The North Korean Olympic committee is suspended through 2022 and the exclusion could be extended, he said.

North Korea sent 10 competitors to the 2018 Winter Games, none in 2014 at Sochi, Russia, and two to Vancouver in 2010.

