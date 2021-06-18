‘It’s a big part of our culture’: Revelstoke cricket group meets nightly

The main nights are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. beside the Old School Eatery

Each night if it isn’t raining, there’s a group of people playing cricket on the old school grounds on Third Street.

“We play everyday if we can. The three hours passes like three minutes,” said Baldeep Singh, organizer.

“It’s a big part of our culture.”

Singh is originally from India, where it’s the most popular sport. In a country that has more than 19, 500 languages, Singh said cricket is the common ground.

“It’s played everywhere.”

The game originated in England in the mid-16th century and spread globally with the expansion of the British empire. It’s also popular in Australia and South Africa.

India will host the world cup for cricket in 2023.

The main nights for cricket in Revelstoke are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m on the field beside the Old School Eatery. Singh said anyone is free to join. They play with a tennis ball, instead of the traditional solid spheroid made of compressed leather, which requires players to wear protective gear.

“We play for fun. We’re not professional,” said Singh with a laugh.

