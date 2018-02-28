Kamloops’ Seiji Brown (2) and Revelstoke’s Joel Scrimbit battle for position in front of the Grizzlies’ net during game 4 in Kamloops on Feb. 27. The Storm beat the Grizzlies 2-1 to force game 5 in Revelstoke on March 1. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)

Kamloops Storm forces game 5 after win at home

Revelstoke Grizzlies looking for a win a the Forum to advance to the second round

The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be back at home to fight for their fourth win in the first round of KIJHL playoffs.

The Grizzlies lost 2-1 to the Kamloops Storm in triple overtime last night at the Memorial Arena in Kamloops.

The first period passed without any goals.

Kamloops got on the board with 8:00 to go in the second period.

Just under two minutes into the third period, Revelstoke’s Matt Cadden tied up the game 1-1 with Jordan Rea and David Lenzin picking up the assists.

The two teams would need three overtime periods to decide the results. Faced with elimination if Revelstoke won, the game was do-or-die for the Storm.

They scored at 18:59 in the third overtime period.

Three of the series’ last four games have gone to overtime.

The series returns to Revelstoke on March 1. Again, the game is a must-win for Kamloops if they want to keep the series going. The puck drop will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Forum.

The winner of this series will face the 100 Mile House Wranglers in round two. The Wranglers eliminated the Chase Heat from the playoffs, winning their series 4-0.

On the other side of the conference, the Osoyoos Coyotes have advanced to the second round, winning their series against the Princeton Posse 4-0. The Summerland Steam and Kelowna Chiefs will play their game 5 in Kelowna Thursday. Kelowna leads the series 3-1.

NOTES: Goalie Giovanni Sambrielaz played 91 minutes last night, saving 59 of 61 shots. Defenceman Matt Cadden was awarded the second start of the game.

 

Revelstoke’s Tommy Bodtker tries to poke a shot past Kamloops goalie Jordan Wilde during a power play in Kamloops on Feb. 27. The Kamloops Storm won 2-1 in triple overtime. (Allen Douglas/ Kamloops This Week)

