Kamloops to host 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts women’s curling championship

It will be the first time the city has hosted the tournament

Skip Tracy Fleury makes a shot during the wild card game at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan in February 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Kamloops will play host to one of curling’s most prestigious tournaments next year.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championship will be held from Feb. 17 to 26, 2023, at the Sandman Centre.

Curling Canada announced the host city in a Jan. 6 media release, saying Kamloops came forward with a bid that was superb in every way.

The 2023 tournament will be its 42nd running and the first time it will be held in Kamloops. The city’s Sandman Centre has a capacity of nearly 5,500 and is located near the junction of the North and South Thompson rivers — on the unceded ancestral lands of the Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc.

“I am so pleased on behalf of my Council and membership to be extending a warm welcome to the Scotties Tournament of Hearts…” said Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir. “We are proud to be one of 17 First Nation campfires within Secwepemcúlecw (Shuswap Nation). We are honoured and hope that you enjoy your event, and that participants and guests will have the opportunity to experience the beauty of these ancestral lands.”

In the past, Kamloops has played host to numerous major curling events such as the Tim Horton’s Brier in 1996 and 2014, and the men’s and women’s World Curling Championships in 1998.

“Kamloops has had a rich tradition with curling events, and we know that this one will be no exception,” said the city’s Mayor Ken Christian. “We are beyond thrilled with the opportunity to… host this prestigious championship.”

The winner of the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will represent Canada at the 2023 World Women’s Curling Championship and play at the 2024 Scotties Tournament of Hearts as Team Canada.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s first baby of 2022 born to Lee Creek couple

Read more: ‘It builds a whole community up’: Salmon Arm students fundraise for women in Ethiopia

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

curling