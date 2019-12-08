The Kelowna Chiefs blanked the North Okanagan Knights 3-0 in KIJHL action Saturday, Dec. 7, in Armstrong. (Black Press - file photo)

Kelowna Chiefs blank North Okanagan Knights

Both goalies were game stars Saturday in the Chiefs’ 3-0 win

The goalies were the game stars in Saturday’s Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game in Armstrong.

Braeden Mitchell made 31 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Bill Ohlhausen Division-leading Kelowna Chiefs blanked the North Okanagan Knights 3-0 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Sean Kanervisto gave the Knights a chance in the game as he finished with 38 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Liam Drager got the Kelowna game-winner at 14:33 of the middle frame.

Zane Avery, at 9:48 of the third, and Marshall Porteous into an empty net with 20 seconds left, added the Chiefs’ insurance.

The Knights, losers of three straight, did manage a point Friday in a 3-2 double overtime loss at home to the fifth-place Osoyoos Coyotes on Teddy Bear Toss Night at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Defenceman Russel Borrett’s first goal of the season 3:36 after the national anthem allowed the 280 fans in attendance to litter the ice with teddy bears and other stuffies for the Kindale Developmental Association.

READ MORE: WATCH: North Okanagan Knights score teddies for children in OT loss to Osoyoos

Cole Haberlack’s goal on a powerplay at 7:49 of the third gave North Okanagan a 2-1 lead before the Coyotes’ Jordan Wood tied the game at 9:52.

Wood got the OT winner with 17 seconds left in the second overtime.

The Knights (9-15-0-4) have 22 points and sit in fourth place in the division, 11 up on Osoyoos (4-20-1-2) and six behind the third-place Summerland Steam (12-14-0-4). Kelowna leads the division at 20-5-1-0 for 41 points, 11 points ahead of the Princeton Posse (13-10-1-3).

North Okanagan hits the road to play the top two teams in the Kootenay Conference’s Eddie Mountain Division. The Knights play the Ghostriders (16-7-0-3) in Fernie Friday, then travel to Kimberley to play the league’s best team, the Dynamiters (23-3-0-1), Saturday.

