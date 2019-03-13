Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

It was a 5-0 shutout victory for the Kelowna Chiefs as they defeated the Summerland Steam in the fourth game of a best of seven playoff series on Tuesday evening.

The game, at the Summerland Arena, is part of the division finals in the Okanagan/Shuswap Conference: Okanagan Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

The Chiefs finished the regular season in first place, while the Steam were in second place in regular season action.

Scoring opened at 4:33 in the first period when Brody Dale scored for the Chiefs, assisted by Devin Sutton and Kayson Gallant.

RELATED: Kelowna Chiefs trounce Summerland Steam 7-1

RELATED: Summerland Steam lose to Kelowna Chiefs

In the second period, Jordan Lowry scored at 10:06, assisted by Ryan Stack.

Tyler Love added a power play goal at 2:55, with assists by Lowry and Myles Mattila.

In the third period, Lane Pattison, assisted by Stack, added a Kelowna goal at 6:21.

Sutton supplied the final goal, unassisted, at 5:27.

The Chiefs lead the series three games to one.

The next action in the series is on Thursday, March 14 at the Rutland Arena in Kelowna. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

Additional games, if needed, will be at the Summerland Arena on Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and at the Rtland Arena in Kelowna on Sunday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Rockets look for a win

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

The Upper Arrow Lake Ferry is out of service

Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Seven-year-old girl has been diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Wayne’s World: Millennials need more government support

Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia As a Member of Parliament, I represent… Continue reading

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Canada bans Boeing 737 Max 8 plane following fatal Ethiopian crash

Eighteen Canadians were among the 157 killed in the crash in Addis Ababa

B.C. teens struggling more with anxiety, depression: 2018 report

The 2018 BC Adolescent Health Survey included 140 questions and was conducted in 58 school districts

Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Kelowna Chiefs shut out Summerland Steam in 5-0 decision

Chiefs now lead Junior B division finals series three games to one

A lesson in car purchasing: $800 claim dismissed using ‘buyer beware’ policy

After purchasing a car in Kelowna, a woman claimed the seller was not honest with her

Ending the stigma: Registration opens for fundraiser promoting mental health

The annual Ride Don’t Hide event will be held June 23 in Kelowna

Most Read