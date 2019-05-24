Kelowna golf course supports MS research

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran puts his driver to the test at the Shadow Ridge golf course first hole tee. Photo: Barry Gerding/Black Press

After a successful first year, Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club is once again offering a round of golf-by-donation to support the MS Society.

The golf club is looking to continue to support what was started last year to fund research towards finding the cause of MS and better treatment options.

“Last year the community was very responsive to this event and we surpassed our fundraising goal for MS.” said Shadow Ridge Golf Club general manager James Presnail.

“We’re aiming a little higher this year and would love the community to come out and support it again.”

READ MORE: Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

READ MORE: Popular Peachland park reopens

Green fees and donations will be donated to the MS Society, with a minimum donation of $10.

The golf-by-donation starts at 1 p.m. May 27.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.