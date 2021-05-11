Kelowna Rockets burned in 10-2 loss to Kamloop Blazers

The Rockets gave up five power-play goals and were unsuccessful in their two power-play attempts

Kelowna Rockets forward Steel Quiring plays the puck against Kamloops Blazers forward Matthew Seminoff at Kelowna’s Prospera Place on Monday, May 11. (Contributed)

The Kelowna Rockets were battered by the Kamloops Blazers on Monday (May 10), falling 10-2 in their second-last game of the season.

In their third game in four nights, the Rockets gave up five power-play goals and were unsuccessful in their two power-play attempts.

Blazers right-winger Connor Levis scored twice in the second period before completing the hat trick in the third. Alex Swetlikoff and Dillon Hamaliuk scored the only goals for the Rockets.

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 44 to 26. Blazers goalie Dylan Ernst, the younger brother of Rockets forward Ethan, stopped 24 shots. Rockets goaltender Cole Schewebius stopped 21 of 27 shots before being replaced by Roman Basran in the third, who stopped 13 of 17 shots.

The Rockets now hold a record of 9-5-1-0 and will wrap up the season on Wednesday when they host the Victoria Royals at Prospera Place.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets end 2-game skid with win over Prince George

READ MORE: Former Kelowna Rockets captain plays first NHL game

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets