The Kelowna Rockets have fired head coach Adam Foote (front) and have made Kris Mallette (back) the interim head coach. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images )

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

The Kelowna Rockets are moving on from coach Adam Foote.

On Wednesday, the Rockets announced that they have released Foote and have named assistant coach Kris Mallette as Kelowna’s interim head coach.

“The team has struggled since the Christmas break. With fourteen games remaining in the regular season, I felt a change was necessary at this time,” said Rockets general manager Bruce Hamilton.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets blow 4-goal lead in overtime loss to Calgary

Foote was hired by the Rockets in October of 2018 and has a record of 48-49-8-4 with the Rockets.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have coached the Kelowna Rockets,” said Foote in a statement following his dismissal.

“It has been an honour to have coached all of the players on the Rockets and to have had an influence on their development. I also want to recognize the outstanding work and dedication by my fellow coaches and the Rockets’ talented training staff. I wish the Rockets organization nothing but great success over the remaining months of the season and in the Memorial Cup.”

Kelowna is coming off a frustrating 6-5 loss to the Calgary Hitmen on Feb. 17 where the Rockets gave up a four-goal lead in the third period of the game.

Mallette and the Rockets return to action Friday night when they start a weekend double-header in Victoria against the Royals.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget

It calls for a 6% property tax increase

Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

LETTER: Ex councillor weighs in on deferral of raises for Revelstoke mayor and council

After Steven Cross resigned in protest, proposed raises were removed from the budget

DJs and bands playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. government shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built home in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. daredevil embraces ‘good times and bad ideas’

Spikes in the head, sword swallowing and a stapled body all in a day’s work

Apex Mountain hosting memorial run for Brayden Kuroda

Kuroda, a Penticton native and World Cup freestyle skier, passed away Monday night at the age of 19.

Most Read