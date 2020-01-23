A quick huddle for Team Austgarden at the 2019 BC Championships. Kelowna’s Austgarden returns in 2020 looking for the win. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna wheelchair curling champion returns to skip at BC Championships

Gerry Austgarden will look to avenge the second place finish at last year’s finals

Kelowna’s own Gerry Austgarden will once again compete for the provincial crown at the 2020 BC Wheelchair Championships at the end of the month.

Coming up short in last year’s finals, Austgarden returns to the championships already a six-time champ and looking for his seventh title along side his B.C. teammates Rick Robinson, Marney Smithies, Tracy Boyd and coach Sharon Morrison.

Team Austgarden will once again be up against Paralympic Gold medalist Darryl Neighbour who defeated the Kelowna curler at the 2019 championships.

READ MORE: Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

READ MORE: Team Neighbour wins 2019 BC Wheelchair Curling Championships

The top wheelchair curlers in the province will meet in Cloverdale on Jan. 31 for a chance to represent B.C. at nationals later this year.

Along side Team Austgarden and Team Neighbour are Team Bob Macdonald, a team with four former B.C. champions, and Team Plan B-C with some new players coming into their first season of competitive curling.

To keep up with Team Austgarden at the tournament, visit here.

