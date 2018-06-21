(Black Press file photo) Dynamiters’ mascot, Kaboom, with league president, Bill Ohlhausen.

KIJHL to restructure governance with long-time president stepping down

Bill Ohlhausen will not be seeking re-election as president of the KIJHL for the next hockey season, according to a news release from the organization.

“Ohlhausen’s leadership has guided the junior league for 17 years of steady growth and the board of directors would like to thank him for his dedicated service and commitment to the league,” the release says.

Ohlausen, and wife Mary, have been at the helm and guided the league to be one of the top development junior hockey leagues in Canada with 20 teams competing in the Southern Interior.

Many players have moved to Jr. A, Major Jr, Collegiate and professional hockey ranks.

According to the release, the board of directors is looking to restructure its leadership this summer and hope to announce a new leadership model sometime in the upcoming season which starts September 7th, 2018.

The Ohlhausens announced their decision at the recent KIJHL/BC Hockey AGM at Sun Peaks on June 9, 2018.

Also announcing his retirement is John Surovy who has been the league’s Secretary /Treasurer since 2002.

“Survoy’s valuable guidance has kept the league in a strong financial position for 16 years,” the release said.

Kathy Merkel from Kimberley will assume the Secretary/Treasurer and Vice President positions and Larry Martel from West Kelowna was elected president until the board completes a leadership re-organization.

Previous story
A look at what Canadian teams might do in the 1st round of the NHL draft
Next story
Mountain biking draws increasing number of tourists to B.C.

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for the Okanagan

Possible rainfall rates of up to 25 milimetres in one hour.

115 new wildfires burning across B.C. due to 19,000 lightning strikes

More fires expected to start today, says BC Wildfire Service officials

Mercury rises in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Temperatures reach about 36 C with humidex in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Revelstoke has more participants per capita in 2018 Bike to Work and School Week

To celebrate the 10th year of Bike to Work Week and Bike… Continue reading

Revelstoke Columbia River Treaty meeting brings local concerns to the forefront

The government of British Columbia hosted a community meeting surrounding the Columbia… Continue reading

Humans locked in for love at Kelowna Shelter

BC SPCA Lock-In for Love hopes to raise $25,000

Mountain biking draws increasing number of tourists to B.C.

Study shows numbers are up, way up, for bike-related visits to the province

Thief posing as Revenue Canada staff gets iTune cards

Victim provides fraudster with $3,000 in cards

UPDATED: Crown appeals B.C. polygamous leader’s acquittal in child bride case

James Oler had been charged with taking his underage daughter to the U.S. to marry her off

Housing would cut number of B.C.’s vulnerable re-admitted to hospital: study

New SFU work shows just how costly frequent hospitalization is to the province’s health care system

Disney production filming at Government House on Vancouver Island

Made-for-TV movie will feature the inside of the Victoria mansion

3 dead after semi-truck collides with car on B.C. Interior highway

Police said the intersection between Highway 97 and Highway 99 would remain closed for some time

Keep your pets safe while driving

ICBC and SPCA join forces on pet safety awareness initiative

Reports of explosion in Okanagan turn out to be squirrel vs. power line

The noise was described as ‘similar to a shotgun blast’ that shook the Earth

Most Read