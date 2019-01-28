WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

The Kootenay Ice will announce a relocation to Winnipeg during a special media availability tomorrow with Kootenay Ice ownership Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes, along with Western Hockey League commissioner Ron Robison.

The press conference will take place Jan. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Western Financial Place.

This comes after months of speculation and rumors that the Ice are relocating to Winnipeg. It will be the first time all the parties are together to answer questions.

Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes purchased the team two years ago from long-time owner Jeff Chynoweth, whose father, Ed, relocated the franchise to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998.

The team played out of the Memorial Arena for two years while the city held a divisive referendum to build the arena now known as Western Financial Place.

More to come.

