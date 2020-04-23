Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships. (Braden Collum/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Township first B.C. city to host World Track and Field Trials in nearly 20 years

Township of Langley will host 2022 and 2023 editions

Athletics Canada announced the Township of Langley will play host to the 2022 and 2023 Canadian Track and Field Championships.

“The Township of Langley is thrilled to be hosting the Canadian Track and Field Championships and World Championship Trials with the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club,” said Township of Langley mayor Jack Froese. “Sports have played an important role throughout our community’s history, and this will be another wonderful way to celebrate our milestone in 2023.”

READ MORE: Langley’s Colyn takes top athletic honour at Trinity Western

The second year of trials falls on the Township’s 150th anniversary, Froese noted.

The Township had be awarded the 2021 and 2022 editions of the event back in July 2017, but with the postponement of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as Athletics Canada’s Olympic and Paralympic Trials to 2021, Langley will now host the 2022 and 2023 events.

“We’re thrilled that the Township of Langley will now be hosting not one, but two World Championship Trials. We look forward to hosting two very successful events in 2022 and 2023,” said David Bedford, Athletics Canada chief executive officer.

READ MORE: Langley to host major national track and field events

Both editions will include national championships for senior, U20, para athletics and combined events, which will serve as trials for the World Athletics Championships to be held in Portland, Oregon (July 15-24, 2022) and Budapest, Hungary (Aug. 19-27, 2023).

The last time the Canadian Track and Field Championships were held in British Columbia was in Victoria in 2004, according to Brent Dolfo, local organizing committee chair member.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipSportsTrack and field

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna retains top spot as mid-size city for sport hosting

Just Posted

Two orphaned black bears returning home to Revelstoke

Jasper and Tinkerbell were sent to a wildlife sanctuary after their mother died near Revelstoke

Columbia Basin Trust increasing access to COVID-19 relief fund

As the crisis evolves, the trust is providing aid in different areas

Revelstoke Timber Days cancelled

The event was scheduled for May 16

COLUMN: Ironic state of journalism due to COVID-19

In the wise words of Red Green “We’re all in this together”.

Don’t wait to visit Revelstoke, take a virtual tour

Tourism Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Museum & Archives offering online tours

B.C. records 71 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Whether allergies or sniffles, B.C.’s top doctor urges people to stay home

Anti-tax group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1,

Workplace design: Human connection in the workplace

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

HAWTHORNE: Behaviour change and motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne writes about creating a change plan that works

Vernon homeless camp destroyed by fire

BX-Swan Lake fire chief says the occupant lost all her possessions in the Thursday morning blaze

WATCH: North Okanagan seniors groove to young band

Roots&Strings performed a socially-distanced show for seniors in self-isolation amid COVID-19

North Okanagan produce workers fired for union rumblings

BC Labour Board found two Coldstream workers terminated for engaging in union discussions

Province declares COVID-19 case at Kelowna retirement home

An outbreak was declared at Orchard Manor at Hawthorn Park

B.C. has 29 new COVID-19 cases, second poultry plant affected

Two cases at Coquitlam plant, new outbreaks in two hospitals

Most Read