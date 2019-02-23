Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, front, of Sweden, loses his balance as New York Islanders’ Anders Lee skates into him during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

VANCOUVER — Goalie Robin Lehner stymied a hungry Vancouver Canucks offence on Saturday, leading the New York Islanders to a 4-0 victory.

Lehner stopped all 36 of Vancouver’s shots to earn his fourth shutout of the season.

Jacob Markstrom put up 20 saves for the Canucks (26-28-7).

Casey Cizikas, Ryan Pulock, Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck all scored for the Islanders (36-18-7).

The defeat extends the Canucks’ losing streak to three games as the team battles for a wild-card spot in the tight Western Conference.

Cizikas opened the scoring 4:48 into the first period on Saturday, corralling a bouncing puck and tapping it behind Markstrom.

The 27-year-old centre has five goals in his last six games.

Abbotsford native Devon Toews registered a helper on the play, extending his point streak to five games. Saturday marked the rookie defenceman’s first NHL game in Vancouver.

The Islanders struck again at 14:05 in the first after Pulock was tripped by Vancouver’s Bo Horvat, drawing a delayed penalty.

New York pulled Lehner and took advantage with the extra attacker, patiently shuffling the puck around the edge of the Vancouver zone until Pulock got it at the top of the face-off circle and sent a rocket of a slapshot soaring over Markstrom’s left shoulder.

The Vancouver crowd expressed their displeasure with the tripping call, chanting “ref you suck!” after the Islanders took the 2-0 lead.

Beauvillier added another marker for the Islander 2:34 into the third period, finishing a tic-tac-to play by popping the puck up past Markstrom from the slot.

Clutterbuck added an empty-net goal with 1:14 seconds left in the game.

RELATED: Galchenyuk scores OT winner as Coyotes beat Canucks 3-2

The Canucks’ best chance of the night came on a power play midway through the second frame after Brock Nelson was called for holding.

A shot from Ben Hutton clanked off the left post and the puck ricocheted off Lehner before New York defenceman Scott Mayfield scooped it off the goal line.

The Islanders goalie now has three shutouts in his last 19 games and 12 across his NHL career.

Saturday marked the eighth time this season Vancouver has been held off the scoreboard.

The Canucks quest for a playoff spot will continue in Vancouver on Monday when they battle the Anaheim Ducks.

The Islanders host the Flames on Tuesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Previous story
Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Skiers flock to Revelstoke Mountain Resort to race

As part of a two-day event for youths

International fashion magazine Vogue calls Revelstoke the hottest destination for skiers

Numerous local businesses are named as must-visits

Roads, weather and ski conditions for Revelstoke today

Periods of snow to end this morning

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

Applications for 2019 Revelstoke Community Foundation about to close

This year there is more than $65,000 to distribute

Athletes hit the slopes for the final day of SOBC

The awards ceremony for all alpine skiing events took place this afternoon at the SilverStar Village Podium.

Lehner posts 4th shutout as Isles blank Canucks 4-0

Vancouver drops third game in a row

Pink Shirt Day a reminder to ‘T.H.I.N.K.’ before posting on social media

‘Be Kind’ message on shirts sold for anti-bullying activities of Wednesday, Feb. 27

A ‘warm embrace’ for grieving parents at funeral of seven young fire victims

Mourners offered love and support to Kawthar Barho, mother of seven children

One of B.C.’s newest citizens reflects on the value of immigration

“People who come by choice to another country will do everything to contribute to that country.”

Indigenous leaders, politicians say Trans Mountain report flawed

The National Energy Board has endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time

UPDATE: Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

Team BC sitting 4th at Canada Winter Games after 1st week

Team BC ringette featuring Kelowna’s Brooklyn Keller finished 4th

Legislation to protect B.C. farmland comes into effect

Regulations enhance food security, encourage long-term farming

Most Read