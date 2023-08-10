Let’s get Kraken: West Kelowna Warriors to take part in BCHL showcase in Seattle

It’s the first time the BCHL showcase has happened in the Emerald City

The West Kelowna Warriors will take on Langley and Victoria at the annual BCHL showcase taking place in Seattle. (Lisa Mazurek)

The West Kelowna Warriors are heading to the Emerald City.

From Sunday, Oct. 22 to Thursday, Oct. 26, the BCHL will be hosting their annual showcase, and for the first time ever, it’s happening in Seattle at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Each team will get to play two games over the course of the five day event.

For the Warriors, they’ll be playing on Monday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. against the Langley Riverman and on Tuesday, Oct. 24 against the Victoria Grizzlies. It is the third consecutive showcase the Warriors have taken on Victoria.

These are regular season games and count towards their record.

The Warriors preseason begins on Friday, Sept. 8 against the Merritt Centennials.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport deemed a relaxing experience: Study

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons fall in game 1 pitching duel, need win to keep season alive

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BCHLCity of West KelownaKelownaLocal SportsOkanaganseattleWest Kelowna Warriors