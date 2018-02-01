Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Sydney Musseau finished second in her second freeride contest at the 7th annual Smith Jr. Freeski Open at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson Jan. 26-28. (Facebook/Revelstoke Ski Club)

In just her second freeride competition, a Revelstoke skier has hit the podium.

Sydney Musseau finished second in the 7th annual Smith Jr. Freeski Open at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson.

Andres Raun, Revelstoke Ski Club all-mountain head coach, said that Musseau finished second at her first competition as well and is hungry to stand on the top of the podium.

Musseau, 13, finished day one with 28.83 points and scored 28.37 points on the second day to finish with a combined score of 67.20.

A handful of skiers joined Raun at Whitewater for the competition, their first as a International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association certified team.

“The crew was killing it against a stacked field, which included tons of Whitewater locals who have been competing for years at this exact venue,” said Raun. “As head coach, I couldn’t be more proud of the athlete’s performance, hard work and sick skiing.”

Lutza Berkenbosch finished fifth in the girls 7-11 category. Raun said she had a “fantastic line” heading in but that a small crash kept her off the podium.

Emmerson Lussier had a big learning curve between his first and second days. Lussier finished with 27.77 points on the first day. He improved to 28.07 on the second day.

Raun said that during his run on the second day, Lussier was able to link together a lot of air moves, which moved him up four positions.

“On top of that, he was given special recognition from the judging team for an excellent line choice on his Day 1 run,” said Raun. “An amazing first contest for Emmerson.”

Ryland Grimm also competed, coming in ninth in the boys 15-18 category. Grimm, 17, scored 29.93 on the first day and 30.80 on the second day to finish with a combined 80.73 points.

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.