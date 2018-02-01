Sydney Musseau finished second in her second freeride contest at the 7th annual Smith Jr. Freeski Open at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson Jan. 26-28. (Facebook/Revelstoke Ski Club)

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

In just her second freeride competition, a Revelstoke skier has hit the podium.

Sydney Musseau finished second in the 7th annual Smith Jr. Freeski Open at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson.

Andres Raun, Revelstoke Ski Club all-mountain head coach, said that Musseau finished second at her first competition as well and is hungry to stand on the top of the podium.

Musseau, 13, finished day one with 28.83 points and scored 28.37 points on the second day to finish with a combined score of 67.20.

A handful of skiers joined Raun at Whitewater for the competition, their first as a International Freeskiers & Snowboarders Association certified team.

“The crew was killing it against a stacked field, which included tons of Whitewater locals who have been competing for years at this exact venue,” said Raun. “As head coach, I couldn’t be more proud of the athlete’s performance, hard work and sick skiing.”

Lutza Berkenbosch finished fifth in the girls 7-11 category. Raun said she had a “fantastic line” heading in but that a small crash kept her off the podium.

Emmerson Lussier had a big learning curve between his first and second days. Lussier finished with 27.77 points on the first day. He improved to 28.07 on the second day.

Raun said that during his run on the second day, Lussier was able to link together a lot of air moves, which moved him up four positions.

“On top of that, he was given special recognition from the judging team for an excellent line choice on his Day 1 run,” said Raun. “An amazing first contest for Emmerson.”

Ryland Grimm also competed, coming in ninth in the boys 15-18 category. Grimm, 17, scored 29.93 on the first day and 30.80 on the second day to finish with a combined 80.73 points.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Mental health talk for BCHL players and Clips making move

Just Posted

UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

Hwy. 1 will be closed for one hour this afternoon

Closure is to allow for winter highway maintenance

Kovach Park Skatepark to begin construction this spring

The Columbia Valley Skateboard Association still needs to raise about $30,000 to complete the project

Local skiers kill it in Whitewater, says coach

Musseau has top finish, placing second

Slippery highways around Revelstoke

Between 2 and 4 cm of snow expected in town today

VIDEO: Museum minute

In advance of Carousel of Nations, we sat down with the Revelstoke Museum and Archives to chat about Revelstoke’s Italian community

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Province announces $1.5 million in funding to combat overdose epidemic

Eighteeen B.C. cities get money to increase support for users, and access to harm reduction supplies

Rare tropical brown booby seabird rescued on Vancouver Island

Wild ARC says creature likely blown off course as a result of recent storms

Most Read