Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks

Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday.

The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night.

Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last played in the 2017-18 season.

In a statement, the 41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks and said “it’s fitting I retire as one.”

He is sixth among Vancouver defencemen in points (241) and assists (185), tied for seventh in goals (56) and seventh in games played for the franchise (597).

The Grimsby, Ont., native totalled 278 points (63 goals, 215 assists) in 808 career games.

RELATED: Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season
Next story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Nicole Cherlet. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Votes: Nicole Cherlet – Mayoral Candidate

The convention will convene at the revelstoke Community Centre. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Classrooms to Communities 2022 Provincial Conference coming to Revelstoke

(@arber_xhekaj/Twitter)
Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man

Habitat for Humanity Canada announced Oct. 13 that it is ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat for Humanity Kamloops, but former Kamloops executive director Bill Miller said it won’t affect assets, only the name. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Habitat for Humanity Canada announces it’s ‘disaffiliating’ Habitat Kamloops