The orange and red trails are planned for the 2018/19 season. The blue trail is planned for future years. The red and blue trails are designed to reduce congestion on Main Loop and to facilitate gentle climbs to access higher elevation terrain.

Macpherson Nordic day lodge parking lot closed for Revelstoke Nordic Club 2018 expansion project

The parking lot at the Macpherson Nordic day lodge is currently closed during the day for the Revelstoke Nordic Club 2018 Parking Lot & Trails Expansion Project.

Drilling and blasting operations will be taking place at the Macpherson Nordic Lodge commencing the week of June 27 and continuing through the coming week(s). The Revelstoke Cycling Association will post a notification upon completion.

Please respect all existing closures to the Nordic ski trails, Black Forest, and Stimulus trails adjacent to and including the Macpherson parking lot area.

These sections will be closed from midnight until 5 p.m. during weekdays, opening again for holidays and weekends.

These operations mark the final stage of the first two phases in the Parking Lot, Stadium and Trail expansion project. Once complete, the aforementioned areas will re-open for regular use.

For more information on the project see revelstokenordic.org/trail-and-parking-lot-expansion

