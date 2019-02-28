McGarva and Speerbrecker Grizzlies’ fan favourites of the year

Joanne Anderson was recognized as the volunteer of the year, Patti Matshushita fan of the year and the Reinks senior fan of the year. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

In their final home game of the regular season Grizzlies’ players and the coach were recognized by the KIJHL.

Ethan Schaeffer was awarded rookie of the year of the regular season for the Doug Birks Division of the KIJHL. He was presented the award by the KIJHL president Larry Martel.

Goalie Liam McGarva was awarded top goaltender of the year for the regular season for the division.

Ryan Parent, general manager and head coach of the team was also recognized by the league as the coach of the year.

The team also recognized the volunteer of the year, Joanne Anderson, fan of the year, Patti Matsushita and senior fans of the year the Reinks.

The fan favourite award was given to Raymond Speerbrecker and Liam McGarva.

Two games in to the first round of playoffs, the Grizzlies beat Kamloops 10-1 on Tuesday and 3-1 on Wednesday. They play game three in Kamloops on Friday.

