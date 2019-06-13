The 7th Andre Blanleil Sr. Memorial Fastpitch Tournament returns to Kelowna this Father’s Day weekend at King Stadium. Photo: Kyle Blanleil.

Memorial tournament brings together Okanagan fastpitch teams

The 7th Andre Blanleil Sr Fastpitch Tournament starts Friday night in Kelowna

The Kelowna Andre’s Athletics are looking for a return to the top of the podium at this year’s Andre Blanleil Sr. Fastpitch Tournament.

After a narrow loss in 2018, the Athletics, led by the Blanleil family, host the tournament of Okanagan and Lower Mainland teams in honour of the late Andre and Blanleil and their dedication to fastpitch in Kelowna.

“Anytime you can recognize someone in the game’s history and honour them in a tournament, it brings value to the game and it grows,” said Kyle Blanleil, Andre Sr.’s grandson and tournament organizer.

“We get some older faces who played and coached against Andre Sr., and that helps recognize the history of the sport in Kelowna.”

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer continues pro push with secured spot at local tour

READ MORE: Olympian helps open new indoor tennis facility in Shuswap

The annual tournament celebrates its seventh year this Father’s Day weekend. The action starts with the two local teams, the Athletics and the Vernon House of Floors Installers kicking off the tournament Friday night, with the remaining four teams battling it out and the finals being on June 16.

Blanleil said they specifically chose to have the tournament on Father’s Day this year.

“It’s a great family tournament, and we planned it for the weekend for that reason. It makes it extra special.”

READ MORE: Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

Though teams remain friendly and honour the late members of the Blanleil family, the competitiveness from all the teams is not lost in the sentiments of the tournament.

“Everyone’s there to win,” said Blanleil.

It’s something he said his grandfather would be very appreciative Andre Sr.’s competitiveness is remembered with an inscribed quote on an old family photo:

“I knew the fun leagues were not where I wanted to be. Winning for me is a large part of the game.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup
Next story
VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read