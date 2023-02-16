Minor Hockey Feature: Another year of growth for Revelstoke Minor Hockey

A message from the president of the Revelstoke Minor Hockey Association

This article was published in the Feb. 16 edition of the Revelstoke Review. This week’s edition of the paper is out Minor Hockey Feature, with stories and photos from everything young Revelstokians are doing at the rink.

Grusky Layco

Revelstoke Minor Hockey Association President

It has been another year of huge growth for Revelstoke Minor Hockey Association (RMHA).

We have a lot to celebrate this season – our enrollment is up 30 per cent with a total of 125 players ages 4-16 and e anticipate even more growth next season!

The U13 Super League team has had a successful season.

The team won gold at the Invermere U13 Tournament in January, and more recently won gold at their home tournament hosted here in Revelstoke.

The U13 team is comprised of new players, underagers (APs), overagers and some in between.

Their success this season is exciting for the RMHA to see.

The U13 Super League team will host the Southern Interior’s final intra-league regional tournament March 17 to 19.

The U13 Rep Team has also had a strong season and has so much to be proud about.

In November, they brought home gold at their home tournament here in Revelstoke. They are a fun team to watch and we look forward to hosting the Tier 4 U13 playoffs from March 3 to 5 with the first place team in that tournament qualifying to provincials during Spring Break.

The U13 Rep Team has the potential to make it to provincials so stay tuned for how their season will end!

The U11 team is one of our smaller age groups, but they are a talented bunch of kids with a dedicated coaching group.

The U11 club will host their playoffs to become U11 Development “C” Champions.

Be sure you come and watch these nine and 10-year-olds on March 10 to 12.

Our “Stoked Cubs” all-female team has once again seen a large jump in enrollment this season.

We’ve split the group into two teams. The Stoked Cubs junior team had 11 females, ages 4 to 7, and the senior team has 20 females, ages 8 to 11.

They successfully hosted an all-female home tournament last November and more recently went undefeated at a tournament hosted by Salmon Arm.

The U9 Team has 20 players and a busy schedule.

They’ve participated in numerous tournaments and exhibition games and have had a very successful season.

Again, a very dedicated coaching and volunteer group make this team so successful.

The U7 Team comprised of 19 five- and six-year-olds and 6 year olds had a fun season traveling to an out-of-town tournament in Enderby as well as hosting their own home tournament here in Revelstoke.

It’s exciting to see their progress over the season as many of these kids are throwing on skates and hockey gear for the first time!

The Tykes are RMHA’s youngest players, and we are happy to give an introduction to hockey to these four-year-olds with hopes they’ll fall in love with the sport and join us the following year in the U7 age group.

This age group is fun to watch as they first learn how to skate!

RMHA continue to work closely with the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

Coach Jiri Novak from the Grizzlies, along with several players from the KIJHL team have worked with all of our age groups to develop skating, shooting, passing and stick handling skills with our young players.

We are very thankful to Ryan Parent and the Revelstoke Grizzlies for their ongoing commitment and enthusiasm for this program and plan to offer it in years to come.

RMHA relies on countless volunteer hours from our committed group of coaches, team managers, on-ice-helpers, and board members to make the systems run smoothly.

These volunteers know who they are and for all their efforts and contributions, and we are immensely thankful. On top of our volunteers, we also have tremendous financial support from the incredible business community of Revelstoke.

If you are interested in more information on how to get your kids involved or to help volunteer, you can find us online at www.revmha.com.

