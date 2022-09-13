Mixed bag of results for the Revelstoke Grizzlies in pre-season against Rockies

Ronin Pusch, one of the goal scorers for the Grizzlies in their game on Friday, at the Teck Cup Championship. (Photo by Alasdair Allchin)

Mixed result over the weekend for the Revelstoke Grizzlies as they continued their pre-season with a win and a loss against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

After two successful exhibition games against Golden, Revelstoke had a mixed performance over the weekend. Starting strongly on Friday, Sep. 9 at the Revelstoke Forum, the Grizzlies won 2–1. On Saturday, the Grizzlies travelled to Invermere, where they lost 6–0.

On Friday, the game started strong with a goal in the first period from Kesler Fyfe. Ronin Pusch followed up in the second period, extending the Grizzlies’ lead to two goals. The Columbia Valley Rockies didn’t score until the third period, with a goal from Maddex Bignell.

The second game of the weekend was a very different story for the Grizzlies.

Playing in Invermere at the Eddie Mountain Memorial Arena, the Grizzlies went down two goals in the first period with Bret Gerrits and Brady Dovichak scoring. The Rockies kept the momentum going into the second period. The Rockies scored three goals in the second period with two from Carson Devine and one from Drake Flynn. Bobby Anselmo was the lone scorer for the Rockies in the third period, to bring the score to 6–0.

The next Grizzlies action is this weekend with games on Friday Sep. 16, and Saturday Sep. 17 against the Kimberley Dynamiters. The Grizzlies play in Kimberley on Friday, but will be back in town at the Revelstoke Forum for their final pre-season game on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

The Grizzlies begin the regular season on Friday Sep. 23 against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

