Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price enters NHL/NHLPA assistance program

NHL Players Association did not specify why goaltender took this step, wife posts of mental health

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price eyes a flying puck during first-period NHL Stanley Cup playoff action against the Toronto Maple Leafs, in Montreal, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Canadiens goaltender and B.C. native Carey Price is seeking help, voluntarily entering the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program.

The NHLPA said in a release that the 34-year-old star goalie will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. It did not specify why Price entered the program and said it would have no further comment.

Price’s wife Angela cited mental health in an Instagram post showing Price and their three kids

“Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path for anyone who is struggling,” she wrote. “No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better.

“Carey’s showing up for himself and our family and making the best possible decision for us.”

She added “it’s incredibly important for us to show our kids that asking for help and letting yourself be supported by others is not just OK, but encouraged — anytime, and under any circumstance.”

The news came out of the blue. Previously the discussion over Price was whether the native of Anahim Lake would recover from off-season surgery to repair a torn meniscus in time to start the season.

Montreal, which made it to the Stanley Cup final earlier this year, opens its 2021-22 campaign next Wednesday at Toronto.

“I didn’t see it coming,” said Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin. “To be up front with you, news came to me yesterday. Yeah, it caught me off-guard, yes.”

The news comes a day after Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said it would be unlikely that Price would be ready to start the season due to an unspecified illness.

Bergevin grew emotional when asked about what Price means to him, taking a lengthy pause to regain control.

“It’s hard,” he said eventually.

The issue of mental health is close to the Canadiens.

Star forward Jonathan Drouin has opened up on his anxiety and insomnia, which prompted him to take a break from hockey last spring during Montreal’s playoff push.

“(It’s) the elephant in the room sometimes. We don’t say anything and it’s very personal,” said Bergevin. “I salute (them for speaking out) and I’m glad they did. If there’s other players in the NHL who have different issues, whatever that is, I think the NHL and NHLPA are really looking at the well-being of their players. I commend them to do that. I think every general manager is very sensitive to that and we are here in Montreal.”

Bergevin asked people to support Price’s family and respect their privacy.

“I believe better days are ahead for Carey,” he added.

With a salary of US$13 million, Price is the Habs’ highest-paid player. He has won the Vezina, Jennings, Ted Lindsay and Hart Memorial trophies, as well as Olympic gold with Canada.

Price’s ability to focus on the task at hand has made him one of the world’s top goalies.

He is used to the hoopla of pro hockey, plying his trade under intense spotlight of the Montreal media. NHL or Olympics, his focus is the same.

“Essentially it comes down to the same thing: stopping pucks,” he said during the 2014 Sochi Olympics where he led Canada to gold.

Price has always been able to strip away things that don’t matter.

“I’ve always been really good on focusing things put right in front of me,” he said at Sochi. “It really simplifies your mind and helps you focus if you just focus on one thing and try and do really good at that and not worry about anything else.”

Asked if it was easy to isolate himself in the Olympic bubble, Price replied: “I live inside a bubble anyway. I don’t get into too much about what anybody has to say, really.”

The Canadiens will look to Jake Allen, who is entering his ninth NHL season, in Price’s absence. They picked up Sam Montembeault on waivers from Florida on the weekend.

“I’m glad we did,” Bergevin said of the Montembeault move, calling it “a safety valve.”

The Habs also have 22-year-old Cayden Primeau.

“At least for now, until he’s back, I think I feel comfortable to be able start us in with these guys on our roster,” said Bergevin, referencing Price.

The GM said his understanding was that Price would be in the assistance program for a minimum of 30 days.

“From what I was told it would most likely be that, but it’s not certain. It could be more,” he said.

—Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

mental healthNHL