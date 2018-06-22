Mori earns Curl BC board position

Janice Mori of Coldstream and Peter Muir of Port Moody have been re-elected to sit on the Curl BC Board as Governors at Large for two-year terms.

Keith Switzer of Vancouver has been elected to a one-year term. Curl BC membership voted the trio in at the AGM last Sunday at Fortius Sport & Health in Burnaby.

Mori has experience in a variety of areas within the curling community. She has worked as a club manager in Vernon and is certified in coaching, officiating, and ice making. She regularly volunteers with organizations in her community and has held various positions with the BC Ladies Curling Association and Curl BC.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with our curling centres, our Curl BC Board and staff, and our volunteers in bringing Vision 2020 to life,” said Mori. “I’m also looking forward to continuing the awareness and importance of building the Curl BC Endowment Fund as a step in long-term stability for our great sport.”

Following the AGM, the board elected Muir as the chair and Mori as a vice chair with Teri Palynchuk. Paul Addison will serve as the past chair.

Muir has served as the Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and has played a significant role in helping curling clubs transition to the new Societies Act. He has previously served as a Regional Representative and regularly volunteers at his local curling clubs, as well as with City of Port Moody Elections, Elections BC and Elections Canada.

“I look forward to working with the Curl BC Board on the implementation of the new 2020 vision to ensure that our values of integrity, respect, excellence, family, commitment and transparency continue to be at the forefront,” said Muir. “Over the next year, I hope to meet and work with our curling family — club and competitive curlers, curling facilities throughout B.C. and Curling Canada.”

Curl BC is the provincial sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in the province. Curl BC is also responsible for the championship system that declares provincial representation at national events. In cooperation with its members, Curl BC provides services to both competitive and recreational curlers, including a variety of adaptive groups.

