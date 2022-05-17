Mountain bike riders conquer Salmon Arm trails for Salty Dog Enduro

Stacey Clark, of team Bike Beauties, and fellow Salty Dog Enduro participants begin the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm’s Steve Fabro gets the Salty Pup riders to make some noise before sending them on their way during the Salty Dog Enduro at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro volunteers Van Gulfan and son Elias Gulfan watch as competitors, including solo rider Jena Greaser, rapidly roll by on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Greaser was the top rider in the Women Solo category with eight laps and a time of 6:16:02.5. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Karen Martins, of team Welcome to K-Mort, and fellow Salty Dog Enduro participants begin the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Adam Rodgers of team Cirque du Sore Legs begins the six-hour individual and team ride at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Gareth Eeson, Arlo Eeson, Parker Kruiswyk, Henry Eeson and Ryker Vlansky watch the Salty Dog Enduro U15 riders get rolling on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro U15 riders get started on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro riders’ bikes receive some mid-race TLC at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro solo rider Tim Daeschel rounds a bend on Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Daeschel was the top rider in the Men Solo 50 and up category, with eight laps and a time of 6:19:36.8. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salty Dog Enduro competitor Cory Wallace, riding for Kona Canada, rounds a bend followed by Gareth Williams of team Broskis at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Wallace was the top rider in the Men Solo category, putting in 10 laps with a time of 6:17:47.9. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Emanuela Bandol finishes a lap in the Salty Dog Enduro at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rider Asher Zacharuk of Salmon Arm cruises on his run bike in the Junior Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Rider Lucy Foster pedals along in the Salty Pup Junior event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Alena Groenwald of Salmon Arm is cheered as she rides in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Clara Foster of Salmon Arm walks her run bike up a steeper part of the trail in the Junior Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Ben Foster keeps up the pace in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Arlo Eeson rounds a bend in the Salty Pup event at Salmon Arm’s South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) The coveted Salty Dog Enduro medals wait to be awarded at the South Canoe Trails on Sunday, May 15, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Salty Dog Enduro and Street Festival has been a Western Canadian classic for 20 years.

This is how Cory Wallace, Kona pro rider and overall winner of this year’s Salty Dog Enduro, described the event.

To fellow Enduro competitor and longtime organizer of the event, Tom Peasgood of Skookum Cycle and Ski, Wallace’s description is fitting.

“That was probably one of our best racer quotes from the weekend,” said Peasgood.

Organized this year by the Shuswap Cycling Club, the May 15 event at the South Canoe trails saw 430 riders in total compete in the six-hour Enduro and 3.5-hour U15 rides. Add to this participants in the Junior Salty Pups and Salty Pups events, family and supporters, and the approximately 100 volunteers who helped keep things rolling smoothly.

“It was a great day, it was great to see everybody out racing again, everybody loved the event,” said Peasgood, who thanked all the volunteers, including the community groups that supported the event, including the Shuswap Trail Alliance which made sure the trails were clear and ready for the Enduro.

Peasgood was also grateful for the riders of all ages who took part.

“We had a guy out there who was 66 years old. I chatted with him for a little bit and he said, ‘you know, I haven’t been here since 2015, 2016, and my only goal today was to match what I did last time and see if I could push myself to get there again,’” said Peasgood. “And he did and he was so excited at the end of the day. And that’s why they keep coming back.”

Wallace, of Jasper, Alta., took the top spot overall and in the Men Solo category with 10 laps and a time of 6:17:47.7. He was followed by Brendan Taylor of Valemount with nine laps in 6:09:46.3, and Mike Mercer of Calgary with nine laps and a time of 6:21:21.3.

Top rider in the Women Solo category was Jena Greaser of Fernie with eight laps and a time of 6:16:02.5, followed by Julia Stanislawski of Calgary with seven laps in 6:05:30.4 and Marisa Tosi of Calgary with seven laps and a time of 6:12:39.6.

Top local riders included:

Men Solo 15-29

• 2nd, Calvin Hepburn; 3rd, Andrew Nash.

Men Solo 40-49

• 11th, David Major; 15th, John White

Men Solo 50 and up

• 6th, Andrew Sellars; 11th, Greg Seed; 16th, Brad Littler; 17th, Dan Holmes; 19th, Steve Rodwell; 22nd, Ray Mills.

Womens Solo 15-29

• 1st, Leah Nash; 2nd, Aida Mills; 3rd, Emily Williams; 4th, Ella Mills.

Men Team 0-35

• 3rd, Ian Van Bergeyk and Lucas Hansen of Steve Fabro Fanclub; 5th, Callum Orchard, Jonathan Breugem of Orchard/Breugem.

Men Team 36-64

• 3rd, Finn Rodwell and Aidan Hepburn, Jedi Bikers.

Men Team 86-99

• 1st, Manuel Fehlmann (from the Shuswap) and Ryan Oliver, Sun Peaks; 4th, Dave Bartman and Brad Young of Just Be Deadly.

Men Team 100 and up

• 4th, Richard Lee English and Tom Peasgood of Skookum; 6th, Russ and Keith Hepburn, O Brother Where Art Thou; 7th, Brad Calkins and Eric Hyndman, Best Test I’ll Cycles.

Women Team 80 and up

• 1st, Alison Howatt and Laura Hepburn, Sweet n’ Salty; 3rd, Doris Mills and Monica Nelson, Salty Sisters.

Mixed Team 0-38

• 5th, Peyton Major and Max Calkins, Major Calkins

Mixed Team 39-70

• 2nd, Maggie Beckner and Isaac Lowenthal Walsh, The Vicious Tropical Hedgehogs; 6th, Nadya and Matt Henrie, Henries.

For full the full results of solo riders and teams, visit zone4.ca.

