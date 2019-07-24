Gondola access mountain biking will be available this summer at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Submitted-Ian Houghton photo)

Mountain bike trail at Revelstoke Mountain Resort open this weekend

Locals get a discount

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s 5620 lift accessed mountain biking trail will be open this weekend.

As the name suggests, Fifty Six Twenty descends the resort’s 5,620 feet of vertical and can be accessed via the 7 k.m. Stoke Climb trail located at the top of the Revelation Gondola.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

It’s a 15 k.m. enduro-style, machine built trail designed for intermediate to advanced riders with a never ending series of fun flowy hips, jumps and berms all the way down to the village base.

In addition to Fifty Six Twenty, mountain bikers can also ride Greely Trail, an out and back intermediate multi-use trail with minimal elevation gain.

READ MORE: Public hearing for Revelstoke Adventure Park planned for Aug. 13

The first upload for mountain biking is at 8 a.m., with last upload from the base at 3:30 p.m. Revelstoke residents save 30 per cent off Summer Lift Tickets with proof of residency.

 

