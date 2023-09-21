National Rowing Championships return to Cowichan Valley Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

The RCA National Rowing Championships come to the national training centre at picturesque Quamichan Lake in Duncan, B.C. from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1. Kevin Light Photo / Courtesy RCA

The top rowers in Canada are coming to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island this month when the RCA National Rowing Championships return to the region.

Co-hosted for the second year by Rowing Canada Aviron and the Maple Bay Rowing Club, and sponsored in part by Black Press Media’s Cowichan Valley Citizen, Lake Cowichan Gazette and the Chemainus Valley Courier, the event comes to the home of the national training centre at picturesque Quamichan Lake in Duncan from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1.

The championships are expected to welcome 300 rowers over the four days, and present more than 300 volunteer opportunities. The finals will be streamed on CBC.

“On behalf of Rowing Canada Aviron and the Maple Bay Rowing Club, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to once again host the 2023 RCA National Rowing Championships at the National Training Centre on Quamichan Lake,” noted Susan MacDonald, Maple Bay Rowing Club president. “We look forward to welcoming crews, coaches and rowing friends from across Canada to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island. Come and enjoy some great competition and spectacular scenery. We look forward to hosting you.”

David van Deventer, Publisher of the Cowichan Valley Citizen and Lake Cowichan Gazette, welcomes the athletes, RCA staff and spectators to the Valley for what’s sure to be a spectacular event.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rowing Canada Aviron as their Media Partner for the National Rowing Championships,” van Deventer says. “We have supported Rowing Canada Aviron since they moved to the Cowichan Valley and we look forward to a long partnership. Best of luck to all the rowers, and welcome to the Cowichan Valley!”

Jennifer Fitzpatrick, RCA’s Director of Partnerships and Sport Development, says the RCA is pleased to once again host the National Rowing Championships at Quamichan Lake.

“The North Cowichan community have welcomed our National Team athletes and program into the area over the last year and we are proud to continue our relationship with the wider community by hosting our pinnacle domestic event at the site of our national team, which will no doubt inspire some outstanding performances.”

Volunteer for the National Rowing Championships

Volunteer recruitment is now open for the 2023 RCA National Rowing Championships and a variety of positions are available, from daily set up, boat drivers and marshalls to timers and parking attendants.

Learn more and sign up today here.

Spectators welcome

The regatta is free for spectators to attend.

Learn more about the 2023 National Rowing Championships at rowingcanada.org/national-rowing-championships

Rowing