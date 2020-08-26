Referees huddle on an empty court at game time of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

The NBA has postponed all three of today’s playoff games. The announcement comes after the Milwaukee Bucks did not leave their locker room for Game 5 of their series with Orlando. The Bucks’ decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Kenosha, Wis.

READ MORE: Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

READ MORE: Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed

More coming.

The Canadian Press

