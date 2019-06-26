NHL stars return to Okanagan for charity slo-pitch game

Kelowna hockey star Josh Gorges welcomes other hockey stars for the 2018 Homebase Tournament Charity Game. The tournament returns this Canada Day weekend. Photo - Jon Adrian

NHL stars are returning to Kelowna to trade in hockey sticks for baseball bats to support a local charity.

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament returns this Canada Day weekend and it’s bringing out the stars for an all-star match to raise funds for the KGH Foundation’s JoAnna’s House.

Hosted by former Kelowna Rockets Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, the tournament hopes to build off its inaugural year in 2018 and beat the $117,385 donation from last year.

The charity all-star game kicks off Friday night at Elks Stadium. Current and former NHL stars who’ll look to hit dingers instead of hip-checks this weekend include Shea Webber, Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Karl Alzner, Joe Morrow, Brayden Schenn, Luke Schenn and Jordin Tootoo.

JoeAnna’s House is a home-away-from-home service for families travelling for care at Kelowna General Hospital. The tournament is supported by the hometown stars and other NHL-ers, as well as with a day-long co-ed tournament filled with avid slo-pitch players from across the Okanagan.

Autographs, 50/50 and auctions will also be available to raise funds for JoeAnna’s House. The tournament gets started at 4:30 p.m. with the all-star game at 6:30 p.m. Information and tickets can be found at kghfoundation.com/homebase.

