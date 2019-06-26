Kelowna hockey star Josh Gorges welcomes other hockey stars for the 2018 Homebase Tournament Charity Game. The tournament returns this Canada Day weekend. Photo - Jon Adrian

NHL stars return to Okanagan for charity slo-pitch game

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Chairty Tournament returns June 28 in Kelowna

NHL stars are returning to Kelowna to trade in hockey sticks for baseball bats to support a local charity.

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament returns this Canada Day weekend and it’s bringing out the stars for an all-star match to raise funds for the KGH Foundation’s JoAnna’s House.

Hosted by former Kelowna Rockets Josh Gorges and Blake Comeau, the tournament hopes to build off its inaugural year in 2018 and beat the $117,385 donation from last year.

READ MORE: Kelowna marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

READ MORE: Inaugural NHL Slo-Pitch Tournament a big hit

The charity all-star game kicks off Friday night at Elks Stadium. Current and former NHL stars who’ll look to hit dingers instead of hip-checks this weekend include Shea Webber, Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher, Karl Alzner, Joe Morrow, Brayden Schenn, Luke Schenn and Jordin Tootoo.

JoeAnna’s House is a home-away-from-home service for families travelling for care at Kelowna General Hospital. The tournament is supported by the hometown stars and other NHL-ers, as well as with a day-long co-ed tournament filled with avid slo-pitch players from across the Okanagan.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Autographs, 50/50 and auctions will also be available to raise funds for JoeAnna’s House. The tournament gets started at 4:30 p.m. with the all-star game at 6:30 p.m. Information and tickets can be found at kghfoundation.com/homebase.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

There are no active fires near Revelstoke

Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

Chilliwack man charged in crash that killed Kelowna pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 26

120 Years Ago: Revelstoke Herald, June 17, 1899 Charles Boardman, formerly of… Continue reading

Liam’s Lowdown: Tenters deserve a break on park campground fees

Summer is a time for camping. One great thing about Alberta is… Continue reading

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

COLUMN: Imagine the possibilities at the library

Programs at Summerland Library promote reading among children

NHL stars return to Okanagan for charity slo-pitch game

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Chairty Tournament returns June 28 in Kelowna

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Massive red treble clef proposed to take over Shuswap

Idea is to pay tribute to artisans in the community

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan and Connector

Storms expected to develop this morning and intensify early in the afternoon

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

Update on South Okanagan-Similkameen national park reserve announced Tuesday

Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna will join others in Osoyoos

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Most Read