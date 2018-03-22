(Rick Koch photo)

Nifty Fifty Bonspiel

Twenty-six teams attended the successful Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel held March 15-18 in Chase.

Representing Chase and going up against Salmon Arm on March 17, Jan Winfield and Jan Penner sweep and track the rock during the Provincial Nifty Fifty Bonspiel held March 15 to 18 at the Chase Curling Club. A total of 26 teams attended the event. In other curling news, the Linda Milner rink from Chase, with Pat Jones, Jan Winfield and Kathryn Scott, is currently competing in the Women’s Masters Provincials in Kamloops.

