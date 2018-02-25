Nordic skiers lead the podium charge at B.C. Games

Revelstoke Nordic skiers earn three individual medals and sweep the mixed relays in Kamloops

The nordic skiers led the way for Revelstoke athletes at the BC Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.

Elliot Wilson, 13, came away from the Games with three medals.

He started off strong, winning the 3.5 km interval start for midget boys, which is one of his favourite events.

Wilson then took home bronze in the 500m individual sprint and bronze in the 4x2km mixed relay alongside Revelstoke Nordic teammate Alexandra Luxmoore, Salmon Arm’s Julianne Moore and Kamloops’ Kaden Kwiatkowski.

Fourteen-year-old Emily Macleod also won an individual gold medal. She powered to first place in the 5km juvenile girls individual start. She finished just off the podium in fourth in the 500m individual sprint. Macleod wrapped up the competition with a gold medal in the 4x2km mixed relay. She was teamed up with other Zone 2 athletes including Salmon’s Trond May and Sophia van Varseveld and Vernon’s Lucas Sadesky.

The final Revelstoke athlete to win a medal was 14-year-old Jaclyn Elliott, who took home bronze in the 4x2km mixed relay. She was teamed up with Vernon’s Torin Andrews, Salmon Arm’s Lys Milne and Kelowna’s Gregor Graham.

Other cross-country skiing results included:

Cassie Wolgram: 19th in midget girls 3.5km interval start; 17th in midget girls 500m individual sprint; 12th in 4x2km mixed relay

Alexandra Luxmoore: sixth in midget girls 3.5K interval start; fifth in midget girls 500m individual sprint

Francesco Morrone: ninth in midget boys 3.5K interval start; 11th in midget boys 500m individual sprint; sixth in the 4x2km mixed relay

Jaclyn Elliott: fifth in juvenile girls 500m individual sprint

On the downhill slopes, Revelstoke athletes skied to one top 10 finish.

Thirteen-year-old Teigan Lenzi placed 10th in the male slalom 2-run race. He also competed in the giant slalom single run event, finishing 38th.

Other downhill results included:

Reed Kelly: 31st in the male giant slalom single run; 24th in the male giant slalom 2-run

Sam Larson: 43rd in the male giant slalom single run

Nora Sidjak: 13th in the female giant slalom single run; 14th in the female giant slalom 2-run

Sydney Musseau: 37th in the female giant slalom single run

Results for Revelstoke’s two judo athletes, Clara Kenyon and Layne Sessa were not available.