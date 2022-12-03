North Okanagan Knights rally to beat Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime

The North Okanagan Knights won in exciting fashion against the Revelstoke Grizzlies in overtime in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (KIJHL image)

The North Okanagan Knights came from behind to stun the Revelstoke Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Friday, Dec. 2.

Revelstoke had a staggering 51 shots on goal, almost double the amount of shots generated by the opposition but Knights goaltender Austin Seibel stood tall in the crease. He made 47 saves.

Colton McLeod got the scoring started early in the first. The Grizzlies forward scored his fifth of the season, with helpers from Kaleb West and Carter Bettenson.

The next goal wouldn’t come until the six-minute mark of the second period when Devin Jameson knotted the score at 1-1 with his sixth goal of the season, assisted by Luke Rishaug and Matthew Johnston.

The Grizzlies would retake the lead with two goals just 26 seconds apart from Bettenson and Spencer MacDonald.

The flurry of goals in the second wouldn’t end there, as Jameson scored his second goal of the game to get the Knights back within one.

But just seconds after the next puck drop, Wyatt Sorken scored his seventh of the year to restore the Grizzlies’ two-goal lead.

Johnston scored his 10th of the season before the period ended, assisted by Jameson and Zack Brandson, making it 4-3 after two periods.

The Knights would need just 1:37 to elapse in the third to tie the game up. Jake Watson got the goal, assisted by Tag Bryson.

That goal sent the game to overtime, where Johnston scored the game-winner just over three minutes into the extra frame.

The Knights remain in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen division with 23 points in 22 games. The Grizzlies are still way out in front in the Doug Birks division with 36 points in 22 games played, with only one loss in regulation this season.

The Knights remain at home tonight (Dec. 3) for a 7:15 game against the Summerland Steam. Revelstoke takes on the Osoyoos Coyotes at 7:35 p.m. tonight.

Brendan Shykora

