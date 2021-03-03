Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been honoured locally for her contributions to the sport of running. She is one of five Okanagan athletes who received an athletic excellence award from PacificSport Okanagan, this week. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)

Okanagan athletes, coaches honoured for achievements during pandemic

Among them, Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore and Jacob Rubuliak named Community Sport Heroes

A group of Okanagan volunteers, athletes and businesses have been honoured for their outstanding achievements.

Last year was a challenge for athletic organizations. With competitions cancelled and team practices put on hold, many had to exercise their mental strength as they focused on staying healthy, at home.

Normally at this time of year, PacificSport Okanagan, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, would be hosting an awards ceremony at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, a grand celebration of athletics in Kelowna and beyond. However this year as the world was flipped on its head, they were forced to adapt. Although not in-person, they are continuing to celebrate, and after weeks of nominations, the results are in.

Starting March 1, they have been announcing the winners of the athlete award, volunteer/sport leader award, and sport organization award. Those chosen showed outstanding achievements in 2020, despite the odds.

Each was nominated by the public and decided on by a team of adjudicators from both PacificSport and the City of Kelowna.

Malindi Elmore (Kelowna), Vasek Pospisil (Vernon), Jacob Rubuliak (Kelowna), Justin Fotherby (Penticton) and Elena Gaskell (Vernon) have been named recipients of the athletic excellence award, and in turn, named Community Sport Heroes.

Elmore started 2020 with a bang, breaking the Canadian women’s marathon record. With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just a step away, they were cancelled, stopping her in her tracks. However, she adapted, taking on a coaching position with the UBC Okanagan cross-country team.

“The challenges that COVID brought about resulted in some setbacks. Malindi had to overcome those challenges and now as a coach (and) as an athlete she leads not only by example but also is just a phenomenal motivator for the children and young adults she coaches,” said her husband, Graham Hood.

READ MORE: Perseverance and a love for running: Malindi Elmore shatters Canadian women’s marathon record

Rubuliak, a well-decorated Kelowna cyclist also didn’t let 2020 slow him down.

Competitions were put on hold, halting his win-streak. In recent years he snagged three national championship titles.

However, the pandemic allowed him to compete in a new way — setting the Canadian record for an event known as “Everesting”, where athletes repeat a climb as many times necessary to “climb” the height of Mount Everest, 8,848 metres.

In addition to his work ethic during competitions, Rubuliak is known for his sportsmanship, and being a role model for the next generation of cyclists.

READ MORE: Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘Everesting’ record

Coaches from Kelowna were also honoured.

Steve Manual (volleyball) Rodney Hobson (karate), Michele Drescher (ringette), Christine Hank (speed skating) and Sean McHugh (kickboxing) have received coaching excellence awards.

Kelowna BMX Club, Kelowna Badminton Club, Kelowna Judo Club, Kelowna Curling Club and Special Olympics BC – Kelowna, have been named sport leaders.

Each day, from March 1 to March 5, PacificSport Okanagan has been releasing video features on each member honoured. To read each in full, click here.

For more info visit Pacificsportokanagan.com.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
After dodging COVID-19 for months, the Raptors are feeling full force of pandemic

Just Posted

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden. (file photo)
Trans-Canada Highway reduced to one lane east of Golden

It’s the first of the Kicking Horse Canyon Phase 4 closures which will ramp up in the coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Interior Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

423 cases remain active in the region

Residents began moving into the new housing project of Arrow Heights this month. (Submitted)
‘Step in the right direction’: New affordable homes open in Nakusp

Council aims to still provide more affordable housing options for Nakusp

A man wearing a mask against coronavirus walks past an NHS advertisement about COVID-19 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
92 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths: Interior Health

The region is reporting 92 cases after the weekend

Gas prices jumped in Golden to 131.9c this week, a trend that’s supposed to continue into the summer. (Claire Palmer/Golden Star)
Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Clovechok concerned as gas prices continue to rise

Fuel prices are supposed to skyrocket this summer as British Columbians await BCUC analysis

Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Burned down Olympia Greek Taverna in Kelowna demolished

The beloved Rutland restaurant went up in flames in October 2020

BC Housing minister David Eby is concerned that Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter will result in a “tent city” similar to this one in Everett, Wa. (Olivia Vanni / Black Press file)
‘Disappointed and baffled’ housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton

Penticton council’s decision to close a local homeless shelter could create tent city, says David Eby

A recently published study out of UBC has found a link between life satisfaction levels and overall health. (Pixabay)
Satisfied with life? It’s likely you’re healthier for it: UBC study

UBC psychologists have found those more satisfied with their life have a 26% reduced risk of dying

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
Federal panel recommends 4-month gap between COVID vaccine doses due to limited supply

The recommendation applies to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved in Canada

A vial of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a family doctor office, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 in Paris. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP -Christophe Ena
Trudeau ‘optimistic’ that timeline for rollout of COVID vaccines can be accelerated

Canada set to receive more than 6M COVID-19 vaccine dose than initially expected, by end of March

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The restart of the program means seniors can receive affordable meals delivered five days a week Photo by Scott Suchman for The Washington Post.
Princeton Meals on Wheels one year trial will cost $92k

Program restarts, and volunteer drivers are needed

Beginning late Tuesday, anti-pipeline protesters blocked the intersection of Hastings Street and Clark Drive in Vancouver. (Instagram/Braidedwarriors)
Demonstrators block key access to Vancouver port over jail for pipeline protester

They group is protesting a 90-day jail sentence handed to a fellow anti-pipeline protester

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Most Read