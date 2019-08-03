Okanagan BCHL team’s financial partner sues, ownership responds

The lawsuit was filed against the owner of the West Kelowna Warriors July 29

A financial partner of the West Kelowna Warriors has filed a BC Supreme Court civil claim against the team’s owner, Kim Dobranski.

According to the documents filed, Xiaorong Liang alleges breaches in the contract between her and Dobranski. She’s seeking financial restitution, including her $300,000 investment that was made in 2018, when Dobranski took up ownership of the BC Hockey League franchise.

The breach of contracts centre around the employment of former head coach Geoff Grimwood as well as the provision of financial information related to KD Sports, Dobranski’s business that owns the Warriors, according to the claim

“Dobranski refused to provide factual explanation as to Mr. Grimwood’s hiring and firing (and) refused to provide any financial information to (Liang),” the documents say.

Dobranski had not yet filed a legal response to the claim, as of Aug. 3, according to to online court records. He did however release a statement on Saturday, calling the accusations a tactic to try and bully him.

“It’s unfortunate that my partner has acted so trivial and petty,” said Dobranski.

“And turned it into something to simply attack and demonize me when in fact all I’ve tried to do is be a positive organization in the community and support our players and staff.”

Dobranski’s and Liang’s initial agreement—as stated in the court documents—said that Liang would have 50 per cent decision-making power over the team’s employment of a head coach as a result from the $300,000 investment into the franchise.

Liang’s claim states that Dobranski’s actions did not allow Liang to exercise her 50 per cent decision making powers in resolving the head coach’s employment issues (Grimwood was ultimately fired in January 2019, which has resulted in a different lawsuit with the Warriors), and that that decision could cause turmoil with the BCHL that would directly affect Liang’s interests in the Warriors.

In addition, Dobranski replied that Liang had failed to meet her end of their agreement.

“My partner has also defaulted on her financial obligations to support this club as agreed, putting 100 [per cent] of the burden on me,” he said.

“Her default triggers a forfeit of her ownership. This (lawsuit) is simply to muddy the waters to avoid having to meet her financial obligations and lose her ownership.”

Dobranski said that this situation will not impact the upcoming Warriors season that debuts in September.

According to the court documents, Dobranski has 21 days to file a legal response with the BC Supreme Court.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

