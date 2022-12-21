Okanagan Cup hosted by Revelstoke Nordic last weekend

Alan Mason, veteran starter, giving last minute encouragement to a first time racer. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob) Emilie Paquin, Revelstoke Nordic U16 Skier showing great focus during the race. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob) Meya Musseau, Revelstoke Nordic and 2022 U16 National Champion, warming up younger skiers. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob) Kaden Baum, Larch Hills Nordic Paranordic sit skier, conquering the technical course. (Photo by Maja Swannie Jacob)

Revelstoke Nordic (RNSC) hosted the first Cross-Country BC-sanctioned event of the season with over 220 local and regional skiers taking part in a classic technique interval start race on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Conditions at the club were perfect: lots of snow, impeccable grooming on the race loop, an open lodge, concession, and lunches for volunteers, and all races started on schedule.

Revelstoke Nordic Club President, Michael Morris noted, “Great snow conditions make everything easier. Our summer grooming projects over the past two summers enabled us to get machines packing down those first snowfalls to create a solid base. Race day weather was kind to us too.”

Part of the appeal of local races is the fact that they bring together a community of active people. Morris also commented, “I am heartened to see all the that goes on among competitors after the race. It’s a friendly and positive environment for skiers of any age.”

RNSC would like to thank the governing body, Cross Country BC, for ongoing logistical support. As well, a giant thank you to our local sponsors, Mountain Goodness, Begbie Brewery, Woolsey Creek Café, Southside Market, and of course a big shout out of thanks to the 50 volunteers who made the event happen. Everyone agreed with Morris’ summary; “once again, our race organizing committee pulled off a flawless event. They make it look easy, but the reality of it is that these volunteers begin preparations months in advance. They are their own kind of team.”

This smaller regional race was a chance for younger skiers in the club, most of them racing for the first time, to get a taste of a supportive racing environment. It was also helpful for the volunteer team of over 50 people to practice for the much bigger BC Cup #1 event on February 18/19, 2023. Revelstoke Nordic will host between 375 and 450 athletes from across British Columbia, Alberta, and potentially the NW United States. Revelstoke Nordic U16 racer, Fiona Woodman commented on this upcoming event, “I’m excited to see my friends from around the province but I also feel expectations are high when you’re on your home trails. I’m looking forward to the sprint course because it’s going to be fun and challenging since there’s good chances for carnage on some of the corners! I hope Rob Serrouya is announcing, it takes the stress off sometimes!”

If you are interested in volunteering or want more information about joining Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club, please visit the website at www.revelstokenordic.org.

