Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth

The Kelowna soccer club finishes their season with two home games

The Okanagan Football Club is knocking on the door of league playoffs in their first season in the Pacific Coast Soccer League.

After tight victories over two top-four teams in the league over last weekend, OKFC has bounced into the fourth and final playoff spot. Okanagan FC notched two 1-0 wins over Kamloops and Victoria and now only need one win in their final two games to secure a playoff berth. Both games will be played this weekend at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl.

“Our foot is firmly on the gas,” said coach Andrew Stevenson.

“We’re going into the weekend with everything we have and we’ll fight every minute. We’re the ones with the momentum and we want to carry that going into the playoffs.”

READ MORE: 7 medals for Kelowna United teams at soccer provincials

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons downed in 13-1 loss

With a playoff format that will have Okanagan FC play the first seeded team in the league if they remain in fourth when the season concludes, every game will come down to the wire as there are three teams that are all vying for the two final spots.

After the consecutive 1-0 wins in their last two games, OKFC has not had a goal scored on them in five of their last seven games. The team’s defence will be heavily relied upon with the last two tests of the season and going into playoffs.

“Every player on the field is expected to defend. We believe in defending as a collective, and that has worked for us all year. It’s what gives us the extra edge in the tight matches,” said Stevenson.

The fan following has been steady for OKFC; the Apple Bowl has proven to be a good home turf for the Kelowna team with crowds ranging in the three to five hundreds for home games. Meanwhile, the entire Okanagan soccer scene has benefited over all with OKFC’s success, as the Kelowna team and the Penticton team are neck-and-neck in the race to the playoffs.

“It’s exciting for us and Penticton to have a chance to make playoffs, we would love to see two Okanagan teams make it in,” said Stevenson.

READ MORE: Kelowna 2019 55+ BC Games to be biggest in history: president

The last time Okanagan FC won two back-to-back games, they lost their next two, including a 4-1 loss at home.

Stevenson said that coming out sloppy again simply is not an option.

“That’s still fresh in everyone’s mind. But the team doesn’t need any warning from me, they know it’s crunch time,” he said.

“They came out with with two great performances this past weekend, and I expect nothing less this weekend.”

Okanagan FC hosts third place Surrey United on July 20 at 4 p.m. and then first place Vancouver Tigers July 21 at 1 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England
Next story
Ron Francis is general manager of Seattle NHL expansion club

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for July 17

Macpherson Orienteering July 20, 9 a.m. Join us for the third orienteering… Continue reading

Revelstoke art gallery’s newest exhibition opens July 26

It features Leanne Spanza, Trish Hardwick and Katherine Russell

City awards tender for next phase of Big Eddy water project

VVI construction will be designing and building a second water reservoir

Glass artist explores memory in next Revelstoke art exhibition

Katherine Russell’s work will be showing at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre July 26-August 23

Invertigo playing the Last Drop Thursday and Saturday

Andy Siegel Special to the Review InVertigo is coming back to Revelstoke… Continue reading

Rents in most Canadian cities are unaffordable for lower-income earners: study

Roughly one-third of households, or 4.7 million, are renters

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Okanagan Basin Water Board continues call to protect B.C. waters from invasive mussels

The board is pushing for additional regulations from the government

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Larry and Donna Young spent 40 years in Summerland housing market

Okanagan FC one win away from playoff berth

The Kelowna soccer club finishes their season with two home games

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Most Read