The home crowd continues to grow for Okanagan FC who were out in numbers with around 500 fans attending this weekends past games. Photo: One10 Photography

Okanagan FC suffer draw despite massive offensive output

Okanagan FC out-shot the opponent 29-6 in a 0-0 draw

In a 0-0 draw this past weekend against the Mid Isle Mariners, Okanagan FC’s offensive masterclass of 29 shots on goal was not enough to earn a victory.

Out-shooting the Mariners by 23 shots, OKFC were looking to continue their two-game winning streak and continue to distance themselves from the three straight losses they had to begin the season.

Coach Andrew Stevenson said it’s important to stay positive despite missing out on the extra points from a win.

“It’s far from doom and gloom, in the last three games we have won two and have a draw in one,” he said.

“We didn’t play badly, but we had a ton of chances to put the ball in the net, and our biggest disappointment was not being able to give the home crowd something to cheer about.”

“It just wasn’t our day.”

With nearly 500 fans attending the team’s second home game of the season, the entire Okanagan FC squad was hoping to notch their third win of the season and

OKFC hits the road for a two-game road trip in Surrey and New Westminster after a week off.

“The nature of this league is you need to take advantage at home and fight for anything you can get away from home,” said Stevenson.

“We won’t play with any fear, but we’re fighting for any points we can get. It will help us later in the season when we play these teams back at the Apple Bowl.”

Okanagan FC returns to the Apple Bowl for back-to-back games July 6 and 7.

