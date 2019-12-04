Predator Ridge Resort’s two 18-hole golf courses have cracked the top-20 in a list of Canada’s top 50 public golf courses as chosen by The PGA of Canada. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan golf courses among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Vernon’s Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Take either of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort’s two 18-hole golf tracks.

You’ll be playing one of the best public courses in Canada.

The PGA Of Canada Top 100 presented by Golf Talk Canada is the first-ever top 100-course list compiled exclusively by the PGA Professionals of Canada.

Predator Ridge’s Predator course came in at No. 8 in the top-50 public, semi-private and resort courses in the country, while its sister track, the Ridge course, came in at No. 16.

READ MORE: Weir turns heads at Predator Ridge

Tobiano, near Savona, was ranked No. 7.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, NS was named the No. 1 course.

Other Okanagan-Shuswap courses to crack the top-50 were Talking Rock near Chase at No. 19; Gallagher’s Canyon (Kelowna), No. 44; and Salmon Arm Golf Club at No. 47.

There are no fully private Okanagan courses, so none made the top-50 list of Canada’s best private courses.

Three B.C. courses cracked the top-six. Capilano and Shaughnessy, both in Vancouver, came in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, while the Victoria Golf Course was rated No. 6.

Top private course in the country is The National Golf Club of Canada in Woodbridge, Ont.

Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix 'midget' from division names

