Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

Thompson Okanagan Junior League’s five franchises to hold tournament-style days July 10 and 24 in Armstrong, Kelowna

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host a pair of one-day tournament-style games featuring the league’s five franchises Saturday, July 10, in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)

Graduating junior-aged lacrosse players will have one more chance to put on their lacrosse gear.

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League says its five teams will take part in two tournament-style game days in Armstrong and Kelowna, with each team playing the other once.

“This is an opportunity for the kids to have some fun, and for the graduating players, their chance to play junior for the last time,” said Duane Barr, general manager of the Vernon Tigers who will be joined in the tournament by the reigning playoff champion South Okanagan Flames (won in 2019, no league or playoff action in 2020 due to COVID), the Kamloops Venom, the Kelowna Kodiaks and Armstrong Junior Shamrocks.

The Tigers, Flames and Venom competed in a three-team league in 2019 after the Shamrocks took a leave of absence due to a lack of players. South Okanagan defeated Kamloops in the playoff championship.

The league announced in 2020 prior to the pandemic a franchise would return to Kelowna in the form of the Kodiaks, and the Shamrocks would be reborn but playing games out of Salmon Arm.

The 2020 season was to have been the league’s milestone 20th year of operation.

The tournament weekends will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong, and Saturday, July 24, in Kelowna at the Memorial Arena.

This will be the only TOJLL action in 2021. There will be no league or playoff games, or provincial Junior B championships.

ARMSTRONG SCHEDULE (tentative):

9 a.m.: Armstrong vs Vernon;

11 a.m.: Kelowna vs Kamloops;

1 p.m.: Vernon vs South Okanagan;

3 p.m.: Kelowna vs Armstrong;

5 p.m.: Kamloops vs South Okanagan.

KELOWNA SCHEDULE (tentative):

9 a.m.: South Okanagan vs Kelowna;

11 a.m.: Armstrong vs Kamloops;

1 p.m. Vernon vs Kelowna;

3 p.m.: South Okanagan vs Armstrong;

5 p.m.: Kamloops vs Vernon.

