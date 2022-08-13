Okanagan sisters bring home national softball medals for Team B.C.

Emma and Avery Wilson represented the province at tournaments in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick

The road to representing B.C. on the national stage started in Penticton for two local softball players.

Emma and Avery Wilson are medal-winning athletes after a pair of recent tournaments in Saskatoon, Sask. and Fredericton, N.B., respectively.

The Wilsons were among those to play for British Columbia’s top softball teams at the national championships in both the U15 and U19 divisions, from July 26 to 31 and Aug. 3 to 7.

After years of playing in the Okanagan for both the Penticton Power and Kelowna Heat, the Wilson sisters moved on to compete on the Lower Mainland for the province’s top-rated softball teams. Team B.C. was represented by the Surrey Storm at the aforementioned championship tournaments.

While the U15 team captured the silver medal in Saskatoon, the U19 squad brought home gold in Fredericton.

Emma, the U19 gold-medal winner, isn’t done representing Penticton on the field, though. The local athlete is now off to pursue her education and softball dreams at Menlo College in Atherton, Calif.

After winning the silver medal at both a provincial tournament in Langley this year and at the aforementioned Saskatoon event, Avery has her eyes set on continuing to represent the Peach City on the national stage.

The tournaments in which the Wilsons brought home the hardware are officially known as the Canadian Fast Pitch Nationals.

Emma Wilson’s U19 team in Fredericton, N.B. after capturing the gold medal at the Canadian Fast Pitch Nationals. (Contributed)

Avery Wilson’s U15 team after winning the silver medal in Saskatoon, Sask. at the Canadian Fast Pitch Nationals. (Contributed)

